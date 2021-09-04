9 ans de la Salle Gueule : Minoranza di Uno, Butcher Project, Hundred eyes & Medium Match La salle gueule Marseille
9 ans de la Salle Gueule, pt.1/2 avec : MINORANZA DI UNO (hardcore, italie) [https://minoranzadiunopunx.bandcamp.com/](https://minoranzadiunopunx.bandcamp.com/) [https://minoranzadiuno.noblogs.org/](https://minoranzadiuno.noblogs.org/) + THE BUTCHER PROJECT (hardcore, mars) [https://thebutcherproject.bandcamp.com/](https://thebutcherproject.bandcamp.com/) + HUNDRED EYES (post-hardcore, Mars) [https://hundredeyestheband.bandcamp.com/](https://hundredeyestheband.bandcamp.com/) + MEDIUM MATCH (anarchofolk, Mars) [https://busstoppress.bandcamp.com/album/promance](https://busstoppress.bandcamp.com/album/promance) Entrée à 5€ pour les groupes + 1€ d’adhésion annuelle à la Salle. Apporte un papier pour le pass sanitaire…
5€ + 1€ d’adhésion
