La salle gueule, le samedi 4 septembre à 20:00

9 ans de la Salle Gueule, pt.1/2 avec : MINORANZA DI UNO (hardcore, italie) [https://minoranzadiunopunx.bandcamp.com/](https://minoranzadiunopunx.bandcamp.com/) [https://minoranzadiuno.noblogs.org/](https://minoranzadiuno.noblogs.org/) + THE BUTCHER PROJECT (hardcore, mars) [https://thebutcherproject.bandcamp.com/](https://thebutcherproject.bandcamp.com/) + HUNDRED EYES (post-hardcore, Mars) [https://hundredeyestheband.bandcamp.com/](https://hundredeyestheband.bandcamp.com/) + MEDIUM MATCH (anarchofolk, Mars) [https://busstoppress.bandcamp.com/album/promance](https://busstoppress.bandcamp.com/album/promance) Entrée à 5€ pour les groupes + 1€ d’adhésion annuelle à la Salle. Apporte un papier pour le pass sanitaire…

5€ + 1€ d’adhésion

♫♫♫ La salle gueule 8 rue d’italie, 13006 Marseille Marseille Marseille 6e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2021-09-04T20:00:00 2021-09-04T00:30:00

