Exposition artisanat d’art & arts visuels 9 Allée Edmond Rostand Cambo-les-Bains, 17 octobre 2023, Cambo-les-Bains.

Cambo-les-Bains,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Le collectif Landeïa du Bas-Cambo, invite les artistes d’Artelandes visions d’arts.

Deux associations se réunissant avec la volonté commune de sensibiliser le public aux différentes visions des arts.

Chaque artiste, chaque artisan d’art dévoilera sa vision de notre monde qu’elle soit réelle, figurative ou abstraite, avec le souhait d’être un acteur de son temps.

Du mardi au samedi de 14h à 18h..

2023-10-17 fin : 2023-11-04 . .

9 Allée Edmond Rostand Espace Culturel Assantza

Cambo-les-Bains 64250 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Landeïa collective of Bas-Cambo, invites the artists of Artelandes visions d’arts.

Two associations coming together with the shared aim of raising public awareness of the different visions of the arts.

Each artist and craftsman will unveil his or her vision of our world, whether real, figurative or abstract, with the aim of being an actor of our time.

Tuesday to Saturday, 2pm to 6pm.

El colectivo Landeïa de Bas-Cambo invita a los artistas de Artelandes visions d’arts.

Dos asociaciones que se unen con el objetivo común de sensibilizar al público sobre las diferentes visiones de las artes.

Cada artista y artesano revelará su visión de nuestro mundo, ya sea real, figurativa o abstracta, con el objetivo de ser un actor de nuestro tiempo.

De martes a sábado, de 14.00 a 18.00 horas.

Das Kollektiv Landeïa aus dem Bas-Cambo, lädt die Künstler von Artelandes visions d’arts ein.

Zwei Vereine, die sich mit dem gemeinsamen Ziel zusammengeschlossen haben, das Publikum für die verschiedenen Kunstformen zu sensibilisieren.

Jeder Künstler, jeder Kunsthandwerker wird seine Vision unserer Welt enthüllen, sei sie real, figurativ oder abstrakt, mit dem Wunsch, ein Akteur seiner Zeit zu sein.

Dienstag bis Samstag von 14:00 bis 18:00 Uhr.

