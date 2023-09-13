EXPOSITION DE PEINTURES DE CATHERINE MARTIN 9 Allée du Casino Bussang, 13 septembre 2023, Bussang.

Bussang,Vosges

Exposition des peintures de Catherine MARTIN, tableaux divers et souvent colorés.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-09-13 fin : 2023-11-08 . 0 EUR.

9 Allée du Casino Casino de Bussang

Bussang 88540 Vosges Grand Est



Exhibition of Catherine MARTIN’s diverse and often colorful paintings.

Exposición de pinturas de Catherine MARTIN, diversas y a menudo coloristas.

Ausstellung der Gemälde von Catherine MARTIN, verschiedene und oft farbenfrohe Bilder.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-18 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE DES BALLONS DES HAUTES VOSGES