La Ferté-Saint-Aubin, le dimanche 28 novembre à 09:00
Voir https://lfesa-transition.fr/
La Ferté en Transition vous propose le dimanche 28 novembre 2021 de participer à sa 8ème éco-marche ! RDV à l’étang des Aisses. Gants, sacs et Bonne Humeur sont à prévoir.
2021-11-28T09:00:00 2021-11-28T10:30:00