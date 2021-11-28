La ferte-saint-aubin La Ferté-Saint-Aubin La Ferté-Saint-Aubin 8ème Éco-Marche La Ferté-Saint-Aubin La ferte-saint-aubin Catégorie d’évènement: La Ferté-Saint-Aubin

La Ferté-Saint-Aubin, le dimanche 28 novembre à 09:00 Voir https://lfesa-transition.fr/

La Ferté en Transition vous propose le dimanche 28 novembre 2021 de participer à sa 8ème éco-marche ! RDV à l’étang des Aisses. Gants, sacs et Bonne Humeur sont à prévoir. La Ferté-Saint-Aubin La ferte-saint-aubin La ferte-saint-aubin

2021-11-28T09:00:00 2021-11-28T10:30:00

