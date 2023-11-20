Exposition : Exposition de peinture à l’huile 8B, Boulevard Aristide Briand Saint-Affrique, 20 novembre 2023, Saint-Affrique.

Saint-Affrique,Aveyron

Exposition de peinture à l’huile par Alain Brard Ancien photographe bien connu à Saint-Affrique, ce passionné de peinture présentera quelques-unes de ses toiles.

2023-11-20 fin : 2023-12-22 . .

8B, Boulevard Aristide Briand

Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie



Oil painting exhibition by Alain Brard Formerly a well-known photographer in Saint-Affrique, this painting enthusiast will be presenting some of his works

Exposición de óleos de Alain Brard Antiguo fotógrafo muy conocido en Saint-Affrique, este pintor entusiasta expondrá algunas de sus obras

Ausstellung von Ölgemälden von Alain Brard Der in Saint-Affrique bekannte ehemalige Fotograf und leidenschaftliche Maler zeigt einige seiner Gemälde

