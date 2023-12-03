CONCERT DE L’AVENT 89 A rue Principale Diebling, 3 décembre 2023, Diebling.

Diebling,Moselle

Organisé par l’Harmonie municipale de Diebling et la chorale « La Marjolaine » de Diebling . L’entrée est libre (plateau) .

L’Harmonie Municipale dévoilera son tout nouveau Répertoire avec la Chorale LA MARJOLAINE.

A l’issue du concert du vin ou jus de pomme chauds; des gâteaux et autres biscuits de Noël seront offerts au public.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-12-03 15:00:00 fin : 2023-12-03 . 0 EUR.

89 A rue Principale

Diebling 57980 Moselle Grand Est



Organized by the Diebling Harmonie municipale and the Diebling « La Marjolaine » choir. Admission is free (tray).

The Harmonie Municipale will unveil its brand-new repertoire with the LA MARJOLAINE choir.

At the end of the concert, the audience will be offered warm wine or apple juice, cakes and other Christmas cookies.

Organizado por la Banda Municipal de Diebling y el coro « La Marjolaine » de Diebling. Entrada gratuita (bandeja).

La Harmonie Municipale presentará su nuevo repertorio con el coro LA MARJOLAINE.

Al final del concierto, se ofrecerá al público vino caliente o zumo de manzana, pasteles y otras galletas navideñas.

Organisiert von der Harmonie municipale de Diebling und dem Chor « La Marjolaine » aus Diebling . Der Eintritt ist frei (Tablett).

Die Harmonie Municipale wird zusammen mit dem Chor LA MARJOLAINE ihr brandneues Repertoire präsentieren.

Im Anschluss an das Konzert werden dem Publikum heißer Wein oder Apfelsaft, Kuchen und andere Weihnachtsplätzchen angeboten.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-20 par FORBACH TOURISME