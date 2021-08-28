Paris La Bellevilloise île de France, Paris 88 MINI-MARKET : VIDE DRESSING & STANDS VINTAGE La Bellevilloise Paris Catégories d’évènement: île de France

88 MINI-MARKET : VIDE DRESSING & STANDS VINTAGE La Bellevilloise, 28 août 2021, Paris. Date et horaire exacts : Le samedi 28 août 2021

de 13h à 18h

Le dimanche 29 août 2021

de 13h à 18h

gratuit

Vide-dressing et stands vintage au 88 Ménilmontant dimanche 29 août 2021. Le 88 Ménilmontant organise un weekend spécial pour partir à la recherche de petits trésors textiles. Vide-dressing le samedi et stands vintage le dimanche ! Envie de participer ? Envoyez un mail à reservation@labellevilloise.com Dimanche 29 août MARCHE VINTAGE Introuvable Vintage instagram.com/introuvablevintage Amélie Friperie instagram.com/amelie.friperie Coeur à vif instagram.com/coeuravif_vintage Makroude instagram.com/makroude Envie de participer ? Envoyez un mail à manon@labellevilloise.com Événements -> Brocante / Marché La Bellevilloise 19-21 rue Boyer Paris 75020

3, 3bis : Gambetta (613m) 3bis : Pelleport (671m)

Contact :La Bellevilloise 0153273579 com@labellevilloise.com Événements -> Brocante / Marché

Date complète :

2021-08-28T13:00:00+02:00_2021-08-28T18:00:00+02:00;2021-08-29T13:00:00+02:00_2021-08-29T18:00:00+02:00

