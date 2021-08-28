88 MINI-MARKET : VIDE DRESSING & STANDS VINTAGE La Bellevilloise Paris
Date et horaire exacts : Le samedi 28 août 2021
de 13h à 18h
Le dimanche 29 août 2021
de 13h à 18h
gratuit
Vide-dressing et stands vintage au 88 Ménilmontant dimanche 29 août 2021.
Le 88 Ménilmontant organise un weekend spécial pour partir à la recherche de petits trésors textiles.
Vide-dressing le samedi et stands vintage le dimanche !
Envie de participer ? Envoyez un mail à reservation@labellevilloise.com
Dimanche 29 août
MARCHE VINTAGE
Introuvable Vintage
instagram.com/introuvablevintage
Amélie Friperie
Coeur à vif
instagram.com/coeuravif_vintage
Makroude
Envie de participer ? Envoyez un mail à manon@labellevilloise.com
La Bellevilloise 19-21 rue Boyer Paris 75020
3, 3bis : Gambetta (613m) 3bis : Pelleport (671m)
Contact :La Bellevilloise 0153273579 com@labellevilloise.com
Date complète :
