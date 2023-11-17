Salon – En route pour Noël ! 88 cours de Verdun Oyonnax, 17 novembre 2023, Oyonnax.

Oyonnax,Ain

Commencez votre plongée dans l’univers magique des fêtes de fin d’année avec le retour du salon « EN ROUTE POUR NOËL » ! Décoration, jouets, bijoux, produits de beauté ou gastronomie, tous les goûts seront comblés !.

2023-11-17 fin : 2023-11-19 . .

88 cours de Verdun Valexpo

Oyonnax 01100 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Start your dive into the magical world of the holiday season with the return of the « EN ROUTE POUR NOËL » show! Decoration, toys, jewelry, beauty products or gastronomy, all tastes will be satisfied!

Inicie su viaje al mundo mágico de las fiestas con el regreso de la feria « EN ROUTE POUR NOËL » Ya sea decoración, juguetes, joyas, productos de belleza o gastronomía, ¡hay para todos los gustos!

Beginnen Sie Ihren Ausflug in die magische Welt der Weihnachtszeit mit der Rückkehr der Messe « EN ROUTE POUR POUR NOËLL »! Ob Dekoration, Spielzeug, Schmuck, Kosmetik oder Gastronomie – für jeden Geschmack ist etwas dabei!

Mise à jour le 2023-08-23 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Bugey