Repas concert à la Godène 872 Route des 3 Fermes Terres-de-Caux, 26 août 2023, Terres-de-Caux.

Terres-de-Caux,Seine-Maritime

Le duo SolYann animera la soirée d’un concert à la brasserie La Godène

Apéro avec grillades et frites, fromage, grillé aux pommes et café..

2023-08-26 19:30:00 fin : 2023-08-26 . .

872 Route des 3 Fermes Bennetot

Terres-de-Caux 76640 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The SolYann duo will liven up the evening with a concert at brasserie La Godène

Aperitif with grilled meats and French fries, cheese, grilled apples and coffee.

El dúo SolYann amenizará la velada con un concierto en la brasserie La Godène

Aperitivo con carnes a la brasa y patatas fritas, queso, manzanas asadas y café.

Das Duo SolYann wird den Abend mit einem Konzert in der Brasserie La Godène gestalten

Aperitif mit Gegrilltem und Pommes frites, Käse, Apfelgrill und Kaffee.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-23 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche