Availles-en-Châtellerault,Vienne

Dans cette version du Petit Chaperon Rouge, c’est la grand-mère qui raconte l’histoire. Il y a bien longtemps, elle était le petit chaperon rouge, quand elle était enfant… Un conte avec une galette, une poulette et une vielle à roue, 2 cuillères, 3 cochons , un accordéon et un loup.

Un spectacle de la compagnie Les Illustres Enfants Juste.

Tout public à partir de 4 ans – sur inscription..

86530 Availles-en-Châtellerault Espace René Descartes

In this version of Little Red Riding Hood, the grandmother tells the story. Long ago, she was Little Red Riding Hood as a child… A tale with a galette, a poulette and a hurdy-gurdy, 2 spoons, 3 pigs, an accordion and a wolf.

A show by Les Illustres Enfants Juste.

All ages 4 and up – registration required.

En esta versión de Caperucita Roja, es la abuela quien cuenta la historia. Hace mucho tiempo, ella era Caperucita Roja, cuando era niña… Un cuento con un pastel, una pollita y un organillo, 2 cucharas, 3 cerdos, un acordeón y un lobo.

Un espectáculo de Les Illustres Enfants Juste.

Abierto a todos a partir de 4 años – inscripción obligatoria.

In dieser Version von Rotkäppchen ist es die Großmutter, die die Geschichte erzählt. Vor langer Zeit war sie selbst Rotkäppchen, als sie noch ein Kind war… Ein Märchen mit einem Fladenbrot, einem Huhn und einer Drehleier, zwei Löffeln, drei Schweinen, einem Akkordeon und einem Wolf.

Eine Aufführung der Compagnie Les Illustres Enfants Juste.

Für alle ab 4 Jahren – mit Anmeldung.

