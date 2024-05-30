Broyage de végétaux à la déchèterie de Saint-Christophe (sur inscription) 86230 Saint-Christophe Saint-Christophe
Broyage de végétaux à la déchèterie de Saint-Christophe (sur inscription) 86230 Saint-Christophe Saint-Christophe, 30 mai 2024 14:00, Saint-Christophe.
Saint-Christophe,Vienne
Apportez vos branchages en déchèterie et repartez avec votre broyat.
Service gratuit
Le broyat peut être utilisé comme :
* matière carbonnée dans le composteur décoration (allées)
* protection de vos plantes et arbustes (évite la prolifération des herbes non désirées, préserve l’humidité donc protège du froid et de la sécheresse…
* favorise la vie du sol.
2024-05-30 fin : 2024-05-30 17:00:00. .
86230 Saint-Christophe Déchèterie du Lac de Chougnes
Saint-Christophe 86230 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Bring your branches to the waste disposal center and leave with your shredded material.
Free service
The shredded material can be used as :
* carbonaceous material in the composter decoration (pathways)
* protection of your plants and shrubs (avoids the proliferation of unwanted weeds, preserves the humidity and therefore protects from cold and dryness…
* favors the life of the soil
Lleve sus ramas al centro de recogida de residuos y retírelas junto con el material triturado.
Servicio gratuito
El material triturado puede utilizarse como :
* material carbonoso en la decoración del compostador (caminos)
* protección de sus plantas y arbustos (evita la proliferación de malas hierbas no deseadas, conserva la humedad y, por tanto, protege contra el frío y la sequedad…
* favorece la vida del suelo
Bringen Sie Ihr Astwerk zum Wertstoffhof und nehmen Sie Ihr Häckselgut mit nach Hause.
Kostenloser Service
Das Häckselgut kann verwendet werden als :
* kohlenstoffhaltiges Material im Komposter Dekoration (Alleen)
* schutz Ihrer Pflanzen und Sträucher (verhindert das Wuchern unerwünschter Kräuter, bewahrt die Feuchtigkeit, schützt also vor Kälte und Trockenheit…
* fördert das Bodenleben
