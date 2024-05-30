Broyage de végétaux à la déchèterie de Saint-Christophe (sur inscription) 86230 Saint-Christophe Saint-Christophe, 30 mai 2024 14:00, Saint-Christophe.

Saint-Christophe,Vienne

Précautions sanitaires

Apportez vos branchages en déchèterie et repartez avec votre broyat.

Service gratuit

Le broyat peut être utilisé comme :

* matière carbonnée dans le composteur décoration (allées)

* protection de vos plantes et arbustes (évite la prolifération des herbes non désirées, préserve l’humidité donc protège du froid et de la sécheresse…

* favorise la vie du sol.

2024-05-30 fin : 2024-05-30 17:00:00. .

86230 Saint-Christophe Déchèterie du Lac de Chougnes

Saint-Christophe 86230 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Health precautions

Bring your branches to the waste disposal center and leave with your shredded material.

Free service

The shredded material can be used as :

* carbonaceous material in the composter decoration (pathways)

* protection of your plants and shrubs (avoids the proliferation of unwanted weeds, preserves the humidity and therefore protects from cold and dryness…

* favors the life of the soil

Precauciones sanitarias

Lleve sus ramas al centro de recogida de residuos y retírelas junto con el material triturado.

Servicio gratuito

El material triturado puede utilizarse como :

* material carbonoso en la decoración del compostador (caminos)

* protección de sus plantas y arbustos (evita la proliferación de malas hierbas no deseadas, conserva la humedad y, por tanto, protege contra el frío y la sequedad…

* favorece la vida del suelo

Gesundheitliche Vorsichtsmaßnahmen

Bringen Sie Ihr Astwerk zum Wertstoffhof und nehmen Sie Ihr Häckselgut mit nach Hause.

Kostenloser Service

Das Häckselgut kann verwendet werden als :

* kohlenstoffhaltiges Material im Komposter Dekoration (Alleen)

* schutz Ihrer Pflanzen und Sträucher (verhindert das Wuchern unerwünschter Kräuter, bewahrt die Feuchtigkeit, schützt also vor Kälte und Trockenheit…

* fördert das Bodenleben

Mise à jour le 2023-12-05 par ACAP