EXPOSITION DE NOËL 85 Rue d’Alsace Épinal, 22 décembre 2023, Épinal.

Épinal,Vosges

L’atelier ouvrira ses portes au public sans rendez-vous.

Vous découvrirez des estampes, des livres d’art artisanaux mais aussi cette année des bijoux avec les créations de Lili-Bijoux artisane locale.

Venez découvrir le domaine de l’impression d’art DIY (Do it Yourself) à l’Atelier Kitchen Print. Des démonstrations d’impression d’art en Kitchen lithographie se dérouleront à la demande et en continu le temps de l’ouverture de la boutique.

Des estampes de l’artiste locale Art-Émilion seront exposées ainsi qu’une sélection d’une vingtaine d’œuvres imprimées venant du monde entier (Kitchen Print Biennale). Vous y trouverez des idées de cadeaux authentiques et artisanaux (gravures, lithographies en série limitées et signées, livres d’artistes, manuels d’impression d’art DIY…).

Entrée gratuite.

Informations atelier-kitchen-print.org. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-12-22 14:00:00 fin : 2023-12-22 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

85 Rue d’Alsace Porte A5, atelier kitchen print

Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est



The workshop will be open to the public by appointment only.

You’ll discover prints, hand-crafted art books and, this year, jewelry with creations by local craftswoman Lili-Bijoux.

Come and discover the world of DIY (Do it Yourself) art printing at Atelier Kitchen Print. Demonstrations of Kitchen lithography art printing will take place on request and continuously during the store opening hours.

Prints by local artist Art-Émilion will be on display, along with a selection of some twenty printed works from around the world (Kitchen Print Biennale). You’ll find ideas for authentic, hand-crafted gifts (prints, signed limited edition lithographs, artists’ books, DIY art printing manuals…).

Free admission.

Information atelier-kitchen-print.org

El taller estará abierto al público con cita previa.

Podrá descubrir grabados, libros de arte hechos a mano y, este año, joyas creadas por la artesana local Lili-Bijoux.

Venga a descubrir el mundo de la impresión artística DIY (Do it Yourself) en el Atelier Kitchen Print. Se realizarán demostraciones de impresión artística litográfica Kitchen bajo petición y de forma ininterrumpida mientras la tienda esté abierta.

Se expondrán impresiones del artista local Art-Émilion, junto con una selección de una veintena de obras impresas de todo el mundo (Kitchen Print Biennale). También encontrará ideas para regalos auténticos y artesanales (grabados, litografías firmadas de edición limitada, libros de artista, manuales de impresión artística DIY, etc.).

La entrada es gratuita.

Información atelier-kitchen-print.org

Das Atelier wird seine Türen für die Öffentlichkeit ohne Voranmeldung öffnen.

Sie werden Drucke, handgefertigte Kunstbücher, aber dieses Jahr auch Schmuck mit den Kreationen der lokalen Kunsthandwerkerin Lili-Bijoux entdecken.

Entdecken Sie im Atelier Kitchen Print den Bereich des DIY-Kunstdrucks (Do it Yourself). Vorführungen zum Kunstdruck in Kitchen Lithographie finden auf Anfrage und kontinuierlich während der Öffnungszeiten des Ladens statt.

Es werden Drucke der lokalen Künstlerin Art-Émilion sowie eine Auswahl von rund 20 Druckwerken aus aller Welt (Kitchen Print Biennale) ausgestellt. Hier finden Sie authentische und handgefertigte Geschenkideen (Drucke, Lithografien in limitierter und signierter Auflage, Künstlerbücher, DIY-Kunstdruckhandbücher…).

Eintritt frei.

Informationen atelier-kitchen-print.org

Mise à jour le 2023-11-21 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION