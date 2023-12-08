Ciné-rencontre chez Court – Circuit 85 chemin de Nazareth Chabeuil, 1 décembre 2023, Chabeuil.

Chabeuil,Drôme

Chaleur, sécheresses, gels, le climat se dérègle et notre agriculture doit bifurquer, mais vers où?

Réaliste et porteur d’espoir, « La Théorie du Boxer » nous invite à réfléchir à l’adaptation de nos pratiques agricoles et alimentaires sur nos territoires..

2023-12-08 20:00:00 fin : 2023-12-08 . EUR.

85 chemin de Nazareth Magasin Court – Circuit

Chabeuil 26120 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Heat, drought, frost – the climate is changing, and our agriculture needs to change direction, but where?

Realistic and hopeful, « La Théorie du Boxer » invites us to think about how to adapt our farming and food practices to our local environment.

Calor, sequía, heladas, el clima está cambiando y nuestra agricultura tiene que cambiar de rumbo, pero ¿hacia dónde?

Realista y esperanzadora, « The Boxer Theory » nos invita a reflexionar sobre cómo podemos adaptar nuestras prácticas agrícolas y alimentarias al entorno local.

Hitze, Dürre, Frost – das Klima gerät aus den Fugen und unsere Landwirtschaft muss sich umorientieren, aber wohin?

Die Boxer-Theorie » ist ein realistischer und hoffnungsvoller Film, der uns dazu anregt, über die Anpassung unserer Landwirtschafts- und Ernährungspraktiken in unseren Gebieten nachzudenken.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-28 par Valence Romans Tourisme