Concert : The Strangers + 1ère Partie 84 Rue du Docteur Lemoine Reims, 30 novembre 2023, Reims.

Reims,Marne

THE STRANGERS est la rencontre entre General Elektriks et deux rappeurs exceptionnels : le français Leeroy (Saïan Supa Crew) et l’américain Lateef The Truthspeaker (Blackalicious, Fatboy Slim).

Un hip hop de haute voltige avec un fort ascendant funk qui propose quelque chose d’inédit : du rap où les langues de Shakespeare et de Molière s’allient et s’entrechoquent, le tout ponctué par des refrains imparables.

« Movin » est le premier extrait de leur album éponyme, une invitation au voyage doublée d’une incitation irrésistible à la danse..

2023-11-30 fin : 2023-11-30 . .

84 Rue du Docteur Lemoine La Cartonnerie

Reims 51100 Marne Grand Est



THE STRANGERS is the encounter between General Elektriks and two exceptional rappers: Frenchman Leeroy (Saïan Supa Crew) and American Lateef The Truthspeaker (Blackalicious, Fatboy Slim).

This is high-flying hip hop with a strong funk flavour, offering something new: rap in which the languages of Shakespeare and Molière combine and clash, punctuated by unstoppable choruses.

« Movin » is the first single from their eponymous album, an invitation to travel and an irresistible invitation to dance.

THE STRANGERS es el encuentro de General Elektriks y dos raperos excepcionales: el francés Leeroy (Saïan Supa Crew) y el estadounidense Lateef The Truthspeaker (Blackalicious, Fatboy Slim).

Se trata de un hip hop de altos vuelos con un fuerte toque funk, que ofrece algo nuevo: un rap en el que se combinan y chocan las lenguas de Shakespeare y Molière, salpicado de estribillos imparables.

« Movin » es el primer single de su álbum homónimo, una invitación a viajar y una irresistible invitación a bailar.

THE STRANGERS ist das Zusammentreffen von General Elektriks mit zwei außergewöhnlichen Rappern: dem Franzosen Leeroy (Saïan Supa Crew) und dem Amerikaner Lateef The Truthspeaker (Blackalicious, Fatboy Slim).

Hip Hop der Spitzenklasse mit starkem Funk-Einschlag, der etwas noch nie Dagewesenes bietet: Rap, in dem die Sprachen von Shakespeare und Molière miteinander vereint sind und aufeinanderprallen, und das Ganze mit unaufhaltsamen Refrains.

« Movin » ist die erste Singleauskopplung aus ihrem gleichnamigen Album, eine Einladung zu einer Reise und eine unwiderstehliche Aufforderung zum Tanzen.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-18 par ADT de la Marne