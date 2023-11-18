Concert : Ed Banger XX Party 84 Rue du Docteur Lemoine Reims, 18 novembre 2023, Reims.

Reims,Marne

Ed Banger XX Party : Busy P + Breakbot & Irfane + Belaria + Mad Rey & Jwles + Boston Bun

Qui en 2003 aurait eu la mauvaise idée de monter une maison de disques ? La création d’Ed Banger records est un accident que Pedro Winter assume pleinement.

Une rencontre, un coup de cœur musical est à l’origine de tout ça. L’essence même de notre métier non ?

Si Ed Banger records a traversé le temps c’est surement dû à sa capacité à s’adapter aux révolutions que nous avons tous vécu en 20 ans. C’est surtout aussi dû au fait de ne pas trop se poser de question. La spontanéité permet d’éviter les pièges, elle permet surtout de croire en tout. Un label indépendant, français, n’a qu’une solution pour se démarquer et rayonner aux quatre coins du Monde, faire les choses comme personne.

Pour fêter cet anniversaire, un méga mix s’imposait bien entendu. Mais à La Cartonnerie, ça ne nous suffisait pas… On investit : 2 salles pour 1 ambiance.

Avec un catalogue qui fait danser le monde depuis 20 ans : attendez-vous à danser au son de Justice, Breakbot, Uffie, Mr Oizo, Dj Mehdi, Myd & cie. Une performance visuelle aussi, impossible d’imaginer Ed Banger records sans ses artworks, ses pochettes, ses vidéos, un show Audio, Video, Disco!.

2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-18 . .

84 Rue du Docteur Lemoine La Cartonnerie

Reims 51100 Marne Grand Est



Ed Banger XX Party: Busy P + Breakbot & Irfane + Belaria + Mad Rey & Jwles + Boston Bun

Who in 2003 would have had the bad idea of setting up a record label? The creation of Ed Banger records was an accident that Pedro Winter fully accepts.

It all started with an encounter, a musical crush. The very essence of our profession, isn’t it?

If Ed Banger records has stood the test of time, it’s probably due to its ability to adapt to the revolutions we’ve all lived through in 20 years. It’s also due to the fact that we don’t ask ourselves too many questions. Spontaneity allows us to avoid pitfalls, and above all, it allows us to believe in everything. An independent, French label has only one way of standing out from the crowd and making its mark in the four corners of the world: to do things like nobody else.

To celebrate this anniversary, a mega-mix was obviously in order. But at La Cartonnerie, that wasn’t enough for us? We invested: 2 rooms for 1 atmosphere.

With a catalog that has been making the world dance for 20 years: expect to dance to the sounds of Justice, Breakbot, Uffie, Mr Oizo, Dj Mehdi, Myd & cie. A visual performance too: it’s impossible to imagine Ed Banger records without its artworks, covers and videos, an Audio, Video, Disco show!

Ed Banger XX Party: Busy P + Breakbot & Irfane + Belaria + Mad Rey & Jwles + Boston Bun

¿Quién en 2003 habría tenido la mala idea de montar un sello discográfico? La creación de Ed Banger Records fue un accidente, que Pedro Winter acepta plenamente.

Todo empezó con un encuentro, un flechazo musical. Es la esencia misma de nuestra profesión, ¿no?

Si Ed Banger records ha resistido el paso del tiempo, probablemente se deba a su capacidad para adaptarse a las revoluciones que todos hemos vivido en 20 años. Pero también se debe a que no nos hacemos demasiadas preguntas. La espontaneidad permite evitar los escollos y, sobre todo, permite creer en todo. Un sello independiente y francés sólo tiene una manera de distinguirse de los demás y hacerse un nombre en los cuatro rincones del mundo, y es hacer las cosas como nadie.

Para celebrar este aniversario, no podía faltar un megamix. Pero en La Cartonnerie, ¿eso no nos bastaba? Invertimos: 2 salas para 1 ambiente.

Con un catálogo que hace bailar al mundo desde hace 20 años: espera bailar al son de Justice, Breakbot, Uffie, Mr Oizo, Dj Mehdi, Myd & co. También es un espectáculo visual: no puedes imaginarte Ed Banger Records sin sus obras de arte, portadas y vídeos, ¡un espectáculo de Audio, Vídeo y Disco!

Ed Banger XX Party: Busy P + Breakbot & Irfane + Belaria + Mad Rey & Jwles + Boston Bun

Wer wäre 2003 auf die schlechte Idee gekommen, ein Plattenlabel zu gründen? Die Gründung von Ed Banger Records war ein Unfall, zu dem Pedro Winter voll und ganz steht.

Eine Begegnung, eine musikalische Liebe auf den ersten Blick, war der Auslöser. Das ist die Essenz unseres Berufs, nicht wahr?

Dass Ed Banger records die Zeit überdauert hat, liegt sicherlich an seiner Fähigkeit, sich an die Revolutionen anzupassen, die wir alle in den letzten 20 Jahren erlebt haben. Das liegt vor allem daran, dass man sich nicht zu viele Fragen stellt. Spontaneität hilft, Fallen zu vermeiden, und vor allem ermöglicht sie es, an alles zu glauben. Ein unabhängiges, französisches Label hat nur eine Möglichkeit, sich von der Masse abzuheben und in die ganze Welt hinaus zu strahlen: Es muss die Dinge so tun, wie niemand sonst.

Um diesen Geburtstag zu feiern, musste natürlich ein Mega-Mix her. Aber das war uns in La Cartonnerie nicht genug? Wir investieren: 2 Säle für 1 Ambiente.

Mit einem Katalog, der seit 20 Jahren die Welt zum Tanzen bringt: Freuen Sie sich auf Justice, Breakbot, Uffie, Mr. Oizo, Dj Mehdi, Myd & Co. Eine visuelle Leistung: Ed Banger Records ist ohne seine Artworks, seine Cover, seine Videos, eine Audio-, Video-, Disco-Show, nicht vorstellbar!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-02 par ADT de la Marne