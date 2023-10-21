NJP 50 ANS X Derby Club : Agoro + Starlion & T2i 84 Rue du Docteur Lemoine Reims, 21 octobre 2023, Reims.

Reims,Marne

Le NJP fête ses 50 ans / NCY Jazz Tour 2023 Project.

Depuis sa création en 1973, le festival Nancy Jazz Pulsations s’est imposé comme un événement majeur de la scène musicale française et rassemble aujourd’hui chaque année près de 100 000 festivalier(e)s dans une ville au patrimoine d’exception mais aussi dans toute la région à travers plus de 150 concerts pendant 15 jours. Ce 50e anniversaire est l’occasion de raconter le festival, d’inventer et de célébrer avec une programmation XXL (Yasiin Bey & Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, Hania Rani, Kenny Barron, Ed Banger XX…) et ce projet spécial « AGORO », totem du Nancy Jazz Tour, en Grand Est et partout en France!

AGORO (« la bande » en twi), c’est avant tout une aventure humaine et artistique : la rencontre entre cinq MCs rappant en trois langues différentes et 4 musiciens de jazz,

le NCY MILKY Band. De Nancy à Kumasi, les 9 artistes ont élaboré un album appelé

« No Bullshit » qui sortira le 15 septembre 2023 avec un premier single sorti le 28 avril.

S’ils partagent l’amour des mots, le sens du rythme et la même énergie, c’est en live

que la magie opère particulièrement car le show est explosif ! Au Ghana, la scène

hip hop est florissante et résonne dans tout le pays, en se rencontrant à une session

open mic à Gand (Belgique) en 2018, Lobo El et Kwame Mulzz ne se doutaient pas

qu’ils partageraient un jour la scène à 9 à travers la France pour fêter les 50 ans de

Nancy Jazz Pulsations !.

2023-10-21 fin : 2023-10-21 . .

84 Rue du Docteur Lemoine La cartonnerie

Reims 51100 Marne Grand Est



NJP celebrates its 50th anniversary / NCY Jazz Tour 2023 Project.

Since its creation in 1973, the Nancy Jazz Pulsations festival has established itself as a major event on the French music scene, and today attracts almost 100,000 festival-goers every year, not only in a city with an exceptional heritage, but also throughout the region, with over 150 concerts over 15 days. This 50th anniversary is an opportunity to tell the festival?s story, to invent and to celebrate, with an XXL program (Yasiin Bey & Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, Hania Rani, Kenny Barron, Ed Banger XX?) and this special « AGORO » project, totem of the Nancy Jazz Tour, in the Grand Est and throughout France!

AGORO (« the band » in Twi) is above all a human and artistic adventure: the meeting of five MCs rapping in three different languages and 4 jazz musicians,

the NCY MILKY Band. From Nancy to Kumasi, the 9 artists put together an album called

« No Bullshit » to be released on September 15, 2023, with a first single released on April 28.

While they share a love of words, a sense of rhythm and the same energy, it’s live that the magic happens

that the magic happens, because the show is explosive! In Ghana, the hip hop

hip hop scene is flourishing and resonating throughout the country

open mic session in Ghent (Belgium) in 2018, Lobo El and Kwame Mulzz had no idea that

they would one day be sharing the stage 9 times across France to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Nancy Jazz Pulsations!

Nancy Jazz Pulsations!

El NJP celebra su 50 aniversario / Proyecto NCY Jazz Tour 2023.

Desde su creación en 1973, el festival Nancy Jazz Pulsations se ha consolidado como un acontecimiento de primer orden en el panorama musical francés, reuniendo cada año a cerca de 100.000 festivaleros en una ciudad con un patrimonio excepcional, así como en toda la región, con más de 150 conciertos a lo largo de 15 días. Este 50 aniversario es la ocasión de contar la historia del festival, inventar y celebrar, con un cartel XXL (Yasiin Bey & Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, Hania Rani, Kenny Barron, Ed Banger XX…) y este proyecto especial « AGORO », tótem del Nancy Jazz Tour, ¡en el Gran Este y en toda Francia!

AGORO (« la banda » en twi) es ante todo una aventura humana y artística: un encuentro entre cinco MC que rapean en tres idiomas diferentes y 4 músicos de jazz,

la NCY MILKY Band. De Nancy a Kumasi, los 9 artistas han reunido un álbum titulado

« No Bullshit », que saldrá a la venta el 15 de septiembre de 2023 y cuyo primer single se publicó el 28 de abril.

Comparten el amor por las palabras, el sentido del ritmo y la misma energía, pero es en directo donde sucede la magia

que la magia sucede, ¡porque el espectáculo es explosivo! Ghana tiene una próspera

escena hip hop está floreciendo y resonando en todo el país

sesión de micrófono abierto en Gante (Bélgica) en 2018, Lobo El y Kwame Mulzz no tenían ni idea de que un día compartirían escenario

un día compartirían escenario 9 veces por toda Francia para celebrar el 50 aniversario de

¡Nancy Jazz Pulsations!

Das NJP feiert sein 50-jähriges Bestehen / NCY Jazz Tour 2023 Project.

Seit seiner Gründung im Jahr 1973 hat sich das Festival Nancy Jazz Pulsations als ein wichtiges Ereignis der französischen Musikszene etabliert und bringt heute jedes Jahr fast 100.000 Festivalbesucher in einer Stadt mit einem außergewöhnlichen Kulturerbe, aber auch in der gesamten Region durch mehr als 150 Konzerte während 15 Tagen zusammen. Geburtstag ist die Gelegenheit, das Festival neu zu erzählen, zu erfinden und zu feiern, mit einem XXL-Programm (Yasiin Bey & Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, Hania Rani, Kenny Barron, Ed Banger XX?) und dem Sonderprojekt « AGORO », dem Totem der Nancy Jazz Tour im Grand Est und in ganz Frankreich!

AGORO (auf Twi « die Bande ») ist vor allem ein menschliches und künstlerisches Abenteuer: die Begegnung zwischen fünf MCs, die in drei verschiedenen Sprachen rappen, und vier Jazzmusikern,

der NCY MILKY Band. Von Nancy bis Kumasi haben die neun Künstler ein Album namens

« No Bullshit », das am 15. September 2023 erscheinen wird, mit einer ersten Single, die am 28. April veröffentlicht wurde.

Auch wenn sie die Liebe zu Worten, das Gefühl für Rhythmus und die gleiche Energie teilen, ist es live

wirkt die Magie besonders gut, denn die Show ist explosiv! In Ghana ist die Szene

hip Hop blüht und hallt im ganzen Land wider, indem sie sich bei einem

open mic in Gent (Belgien) im Jahr 2018 trafen, ahnten Lobo El und Kwame Mulzz nicht, dass sie

dass sie eines Tages zu neunt in ganz Frankreich die Bühne teilen würden, um das 50-jährige Jubiläum von

Nancy Jazz Pulsations zu feiern!

Mise à jour le 2023-09-18 par ADT de la Marne