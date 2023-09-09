Reims Colorz – Hip-hop Festival 84 Rue du Docteur Lemoine Reims, 9 septembre 2023, Reims.

Reims,Marne

COMPLET !

REIMS COLORZ est un festival hip-hop « à la cool » avec une jam graffiti, des concerts, quelques stands et de quoi boire un coup.

L’événement est organisé par les graffeurs de Reims avec l’association la Mine, elle-même en partenariat avec la Cartonnerie.

La jam graffiti se déroulera sur le mur du parking de la Cartonnerie dont la surface est de 4 mètres de haut sur 85 mètres de long.

24 artistes/graffeurs participeront ! Le thème sera celui du Manga.

Pour la partie musique, c’est Sans Tord et Pire Mastaa qui seront aux manettes.

Au programme :

Samedi :

-de 15 h à 16 h Open mic

-de 16 h à 18 h Concert avec 6 prestations (The Pasha et Djao, Sob, Berlan et Marcelino, Clair et Précis, Artistes 2 l’Ombre, Pire Mastaa)

-de 18 h à 19 h DJ set

Dimanche :

-de 14 h à 15 h Open mic

-de 15 h à 16 h 40 Concert avec 5 prestations (Crocko, VGT, Darkdem, MC Bramah, Deinos MC)

Feront partie de l’événement :

-HIWE avec leurs vêtements

-Than avec ses casquettes

-Astro avec son travail autour de l’art toy.

84 Rue du Docteur Lemoine Cartonnerie de Reims

Reims 51100 Marne Grand Est



SOLD OUT!

REIMS COLORZ is a cool hip-hop festival featuring a graffiti jam, live music, stalls and drinks.

The event is organized by Reims graffiti artists and the association La Mine, itself in partnership with La Cartonnerie.

The graffiti jam will take place on the wall of the Cartonnerie parking lot, which is 4 metres high and 85 metres long.

24 artists will be taking part! The theme will be Manga.

Music will be provided by Sans Tord and Pire Mastaa.

On the program:

Saturday:

-3 pm to 4 pm Open mic

-4 pm to 6 pm Concert with 6 performances (The Pasha et Djao, Sob, Berlan et Marcelino, Clair et Précis, Artistes 2 l’Ombre, Pire Mastaa)

-6 pm to 7 pm DJ set

Sunday:

-2 pm to 3 pm Open mic

-3 pm to 4:40 pm Concert with 5 performances (Crocko, VGT, Darkdem, MC Bramah, Deinos MC)

Will be part of the event :

-HIWE with their clothes

-Than with his caps

-Astro with his toy art work

¡AGOTADO!

REIMS COLORZ es un festival de hip-hop con una jam de graffiti, música en directo, algunos puestos y mucha bebida.

Organizado por grafiteros de Reims en colaboración con La Mine y La Cartonnerie.

La jam de graffiti tendrá lugar en el muro del aparcamiento de la Cartonnerie, de 4 metros de altura y 85 metros de largo.

participarán 24 artistas/grafiteros El tema será el Manga.

La música correrá a cargo de Sans Tord y Pire Mastaa.

En el programa:

Sábado :

-de 15.00 a 16.00 h Micrófono abierto

-16.00 h a 18.00 h Concierto con 6 artistas (El Pachá y Djao, Sob, Berlan y Marcelino, Clair et Précis, Artistes 2 l’Ombre, Pire Mastaa)

-18.00 h a 19.00 h DJ set

Domingo

-de 14.00 a 15.00 h Micrófono abierto

-de 15.00 a 16.40 h Concierto con 5 artistas (Crocko, VGT, Darkdem, MC Bramah, Deinos MC)

El evento incluirá :

-HIWE con su ropa

-Than con sus gorras

-Astro con su trabajo en el arte del juguete

KOMPLETT!

REIMS COLORZ ist ein « cooles » Hip-Hop-Festival mit einem Graffiti-Jam, Konzerten, einigen Ständen und etwas zu trinken.

Die Veranstaltung wird von den Graffiti-Künstlern aus Reims zusammen mit dem Verein la Mine organisiert, der wiederum mit der Cartonnerie zusammenarbeitet.

Die Graffiti-Jam findet auf der Mauer des Parkplatzes der Cartonnerie statt, deren Fläche 4 Meter hoch und 85 Meter lang ist.

24 Künstler/Graffiti-Künstler werden teilnehmen! Das Thema wird Manga sein.

Für den musikalischen Teil werden Sans Tord und Pire Mastaa an den Reglern stehen.

Auf dem Programm stehen :

Samstag :

-von 15.00 bis 16.00 Uhr Open Mic

-16.00 bis 18.00 Uhr Konzert mit 6 Auftritten (The Pasha und Djao, Sob, Berlan und Marcelino, Clair et Précis, Artistes 2 l’Ombre, Pire Mastaa)

-von 18.00 bis 19.00 Uhr DJ-Set

Sonntag:

-von 14.00 bis 15.00 Uhr Open Mic

-15.00 bis 16.40 Uhr Konzert mit 5 Auftritten (Crocko, VGT, Darkdem, MC Bramah, Deinos MC)

An der Veranstaltung werden teilnehmen:

-HIWE mit ihrer Kleidung

-Than mit ihren Mützen

-Astro mit seiner Arbeit rund um Spielzeugkunst

