Concert : Les Frères Trimards 83 Rue Gaston Fébus Mauvezin
Mauvezin,Hautes-Pyrénées
Concert avec Les Frères Trimards, Jazz Manouche et chansons bohèmes.
Réservation au 06 75 88 03 57.
2023-09-30 20:30:00 fin : 2023-09-30 . .
83 Rue Gaston Fébus Au Chiringuito, chez Geena
Mauvezin 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie
Concert with Les Frères Trimards, gypsy jazz and bohemian songs.
Book on 06 75 88 03 57
Concierto con Les Frères Trimards, jazz gitano y canciones bohemias.
Reserva en el 06 75 88 03 57
Konzert mit Les Frères Trimards, Gypsy-Jazz und böhmische Lieder.
Reservierung unter 06 75 88 03 57
