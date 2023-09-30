Concert : Les Frères Trimards 83 Rue Gaston Fébus Mauvezin, 30 septembre 2023, Mauvezin.

Mauvezin,Hautes-Pyrénées

Concert avec Les Frères Trimards, Jazz Manouche et chansons bohèmes.

Réservation au 06 75 88 03 57.

83 Rue Gaston Fébus Au Chiringuito, chez Geena

Mauvezin 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Concert with Les Frères Trimards, gypsy jazz and bohemian songs.

Book on 06 75 88 03 57

Concierto con Les Frères Trimards, jazz gitano y canciones bohemias.

Reserva en el 06 75 88 03 57

Konzert mit Les Frères Trimards, Gypsy-Jazz und böhmische Lieder.

Reservierung unter 06 75 88 03 57

