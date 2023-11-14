Vacarme Exquis : Rock this town #7 811 Allée André Revol Bourg-lès-Valence, 14 novembre 2023, Bourg-lès-Valence.

Bourg-lès-Valence,Drôme

Ouverture exceptionnelle en ce mardi 14 novembre !

Au programme : The Midnight Computers (Post punk Coldwave) et DJ fillette (Synth pop-Rock Electro Tekno) !.

Exceptional opening this Tuesday, November 14!

On the program: The Midnight Computers (Post punk Coldwave) and DJ fillette (Synth pop-Rock Electro Tekno)!

¡Apertura excepcional el martes 14 de noviembre!

¡En el cartel: The Midnight Computers (Post punk Coldwave) y DJ fillette (Synth pop-Rock Electro Tekno)!

Außergewöhnliche Eröffnung an diesem Dienstag, dem 14. November!

Auf dem Programm stehen: The Midnight Computers (Post Punk Coldwave) und DJ fillette (Synth Pop-Rock Electro Tekno)!

