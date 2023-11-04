Vacarme Exquis : Soirée Reggae Dub Dancehall avec Prince Thierry 811 Allée André Revol Bourg-lès-Valence, 4 novembre 2023, Bourg-lès-Valence.

Bourg-lès-Valence,Drôme

Le VEX accueille pour la première fois Prince Thierry au Vacarme Exquis !

Bien connu de la scène valentinoise, il vient distiller une sélection reggae dub dancehall qui fera vrombir les caissons et remuer vos corps !.

2023-11-04 21:30:00

811 Allée André Revol Vacarme Exquis

Bourg-lès-Valence 26500 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



VEX welcomes Prince Thierry to Le Vacarme Exquis for the first time!

Well-known on the Valence scene, he’ll be distilling a selection of reggae dub dancehall that’ll get your drums humming and your bodies moving!

VEX recibe por primera vez en el Vacarme Exquis a Prince Thierry

Conocido en la escena de Valence, destilará una selección de reggae dub dancehall que hará zumbar los tambores y mover los cuerpos

Das VEX empfängt zum ersten Mal Prince Thierry im Vacarme Exquis!

Er ist ein bekannter Vertreter der Valentiner Szene und wird eine Auswahl an Reggae, Dub und Dancehall präsentieren, die die Boxen zum Wummern und eure Körper zum Wackeln bringen wird!

