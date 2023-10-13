Vacarme Exquis : Concert live NoFunk + B-Funk 811 Allée André Revol Bourg-lès-Valence, 13 octobre 2023, Bourg-lès-Valence.

Bourg-lès-Valence,Drôme

Grosse soirée funk en perspective !

Les grenoblois de NoFunk vont prendre possession du VEX pour vous faire bouger à l’aide de leur funk fusion percutante !

B-Funk s’assurera ensuite que la soirée et la fête continuent jusque tard dans la nuit !.

2023-10-13 21:00:00 fin : 2023-10-13 . .

811 Allée André Revol Vacarme Exquis

Bourg-lès-Valence 26500 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Big funk night ahead!

Grenoble’s NoFunk will take over VEX and get you moving with their hard-hitting funk fusion!

B-Funk will then keep the party going late into the night!

¡Una gran noche de funk!

NoFunk, de Grenoble, tomará el VEX para ponerte en movimiento con su funk fusión

B-Funk seguirá la fiesta hasta altas horas de la madrugada

Ein großer Funkabend steht bevor!

Die Grenobler von NoFunk werden das VEX in Besitz nehmen und Sie mit ihrem durchschlagenden Fusion-Funk in Bewegung bringen!

B-Funk wird dann dafür sorgen, dass der Abend und die Party bis spät in die Nacht weitergehen!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-05 par Valence Romans Tourisme