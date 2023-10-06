Vacarme Exquis : L’artiste du mois #1 811 Allée André Revol Bourg-lès-Valence, 6 octobre 2023, Bourg-lès-Valence.

Bourg-lès-Valence,Drôme

Le VEX vous convie à une soirée mettant à l’honneur un artiste et pour cette première édition, place à Siam Galton, artiste peintre plasticienne. Cette soirée sera donc un mélange d’exposition, DJ set et scénographie..

811 Allée André Revol Vacarme Exquis

Bourg-lès-Valence 26500 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



VEX is pleased to invite you to an evening honoring one of its artists, and for this first edition, the spotlight is on Siam Galton, visual artist and painter. The evening will be a mix of exhibition, DJ set and scenography.

VEX le invita a una velada en honor de un artista, y esta primera edición contará con Siam Galton, artista visual. La velada será una mezcla de exposición, DJ set y escenografía.

Das VEX lädt Sie zu einem Abend ein, an dem ein Künstler geehrt wird, und für diese erste Ausgabe ist Siam Galton, eine bildende Malerin, an der Reihe. Dieser Abend wird also eine Mischung aus Ausstellung, DJ-Set und Bühnenbild sein.

