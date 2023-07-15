Concert : AML 811, Allée André Revol Bourg-lès-Valence, 15 juillet 2023, Bourg-lès-Valence.

Bourg-lès-Valence,Drôme

AML, résidant à Valence a adopté un style rythmique à base de hardtechno et de techno industrielle.

Vous avez déjà pu la rencontrer au Petit Salon ou au Ninkasi, en passant par des lieux plus intimistes comme La Barrack, le Queen Club..

2023-07-15 21:00:00

811, Allée André Revol VEX Vacarme Exquis

Bourg-lès-Valence 26500 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Valence-based AML has adopted a rhythmic style based on hardtechno and industrial techno.

You’ve already met her at Le Petit Salon and Le Ninkasi, as well as more intimate venues such as La Barrack and Queen Club.

AML, afincada en Valencia, ha adoptado un estilo rítmico basado en el hard techno y el techno industrial.

Ya la has conocido en Le Petit Salon y Le Ninkasi, así como en locales más íntimos como La Barrack y Queen Club.

AML, die in Valence lebt, hat einen rhythmischen Stil angenommen, der auf Hardtechno und Industrial Techno basiert.

Sie konnten sie bereits im Petit Salon oder im Ninkasi treffen, wobei sie auch intimere Orte wie La Barrack und den Queen Club besuchte.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par Valence Romans Tourisme