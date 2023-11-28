Coupe d’Europe de Handball : Chambéry vs Berlin 800 avenue du Grand Ariétaz Chambéry, 28 novembre 2023, Chambéry.

Chambéry,Savoie

Le Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc Handball reçoit le Fuchse Berlin pour son 5ème match de Coupe d’Europe cette saison. Venez encourager les Savoyards face au Champion d’Europe en titre..

2023-11-28 17:30:00 fin : 2023-11-28 22:30:00. EUR.

800 avenue du Grand Ariétaz Le Phare

Chambéry 73000 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc Handball hosts Fuchse Berlin for its 5th European Cup match this season. Come and cheer on the Savoyards against the reigning European Champions.

El Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc Handball recibe al Fuchse Berlin en su 5º partido de la Copa de Europa esta temporada. Ven a animar a los saboyanos contra los vigentes campeones de Europa.

Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc Handball empfängt die Fuchse Berlin zu ihrem fünften Europapokalspiel in dieser Saison. Kommen Sie und feuern Sie die Savoyarden gegen den amtierenden Europameister an.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-09 par Grand Chambéry Alpes Tourisme