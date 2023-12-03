OENOTRAIL DU LUNELLOIS 80 Route de Vérargues Entre-Vignes, 3 décembre 2023, Entre-Vignes.

Entre-Vignes,Hérault

OENOTRAIL DU LUNELLOISLe 03/12/2023

Type : Trail

Comprends : 4 compétitions

Inscription du : 14/09/2023 à 18h00 au 01/12/2023 à 18h00

https://www.endurancechrono.com/…/Oenotrail_du_Lunellois_3

Evènement limité à 1000 participants

Majoration de 2€ pour les inscriptions sur place.

2023-12-03 fin : 2023-12-03 . EUR.

80 Route de Vérargues

Entre-Vignes 34400 Hérault Occitanie



OENOTRAIL DU LUNELLOIS 03/12/2023

Type: Trail

Includes: 4 competitions

Registration from : 14/09/2023 at 18h00 to 01/12/2023 at 18h00

https://www.endurancechrono.com/…/Oenotrail_du_Lunellois_3

Event limited to 1000 participants

2? surcharge for on-site registrations

OENOTRAIL DU LUNELLOIS 03/12/2023

Tipo: Trail

Incluye : 4 competiciones

Inscripciones del : 14/09/2023 a las 18h00 al 01/12/2023 a las 18h00

https://www.endurancechrono.com/…/Oenotrail_du_Lunellois_3

Evento limitado a 1000 participantes

Suplemento de 2? para las inscripciones in situ

OENOTRAIL DU LUNELLOISDer 03.12.2023

Art : Trail

Umfasst: 4 Wettkämpfe

Anmeldung von: 14/09/2023 um 18.00 Uhr bis 01/12/2023 um 18.00 Uhr

https://www.endurancechrono.com/…/Oenotrail_du_Lunellois_3

Veranstaltung auf 1000 Teilnehmer begrenzt

Aufschlag von 2? für Anmeldungen vor Ort

Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par OT PAYS DE LUNEL