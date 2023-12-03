OENOTRAIL DU LUNELLOIS 80 Route de Vérargues Entre-Vignes
Entre-Vignes,Hérault
OENOTRAIL DU LUNELLOISLe 03/12/2023
Type : Trail
Comprends : 4 compétitions
Inscription du : 14/09/2023 à 18h00 au 01/12/2023 à 18h00
https://www.endurancechrono.com/…/Oenotrail_du_Lunellois_3
Evènement limité à 1000 participants
Majoration de 2€ pour les inscriptions sur place.
Entre-Vignes 34400 Hérault Occitanie
OENOTRAIL DU LUNELLOIS 03/12/2023
Type: Trail
Includes: 4 competitions
Registration from : 14/09/2023 at 18h00 to 01/12/2023 at 18h00
https://www.endurancechrono.com/…/Oenotrail_du_Lunellois_3
Event limited to 1000 participants
2? surcharge for on-site registrations
OENOTRAIL DU LUNELLOIS 03/12/2023
Tipo: Trail
Incluye : 4 competiciones
Inscripciones del : 14/09/2023 a las 18h00 al 01/12/2023 a las 18h00
https://www.endurancechrono.com/…/Oenotrail_du_Lunellois_3
Evento limitado a 1000 participantes
Suplemento de 2? para las inscripciones in situ
OENOTRAIL DU LUNELLOISDer 03.12.2023
Art : Trail
Umfasst: 4 Wettkämpfe
Anmeldung von: 14/09/2023 um 18.00 Uhr bis 01/12/2023 um 18.00 Uhr
https://www.endurancechrono.com/…/Oenotrail_du_Lunellois_3
Veranstaltung auf 1000 Teilnehmer begrenzt
Aufschlag von 2? für Anmeldungen vor Ort
Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par OT PAYS DE LUNEL