FESTIVAL L'UNE,ELLES – INAUGURATION + CONCERT ADAMEE – VIAVINO

Entre-Vignes,Hérault

Mercredi 11 octobre à 20h30, suite à l’inauguration officielle du festival, le trio vocal et de percussions Adamée vous proposera un concert original et engagé, à Viavino sur Entre-Vignes.

Gratuit- Tout public.

2023-10-11 20:30:00 fin : 2023-10-11 23:00:00. .

80 Route de Vérargues

Entre-Vignes 34400 Hérault Occitanie



On Wednesday October 11 at 8:30pm, following the official opening of the festival, the Adamée vocal and percussion trio will offer an original and committed concert at Viavino on Entre-Vignes.

Free – All audiences

El miércoles 11 de octubre a las 20.30 h, tras la inauguración oficial del festival, el trío vocal y de percusión Adamée ofrecerá un concierto original y comprometido en Viavino, en Entre-Vignes.

Gratuito – Todos los públicos

Am Mittwoch, den 11. Oktober um 20:30 Uhr, im Anschluss an die offizielle Eröffnung des Festivals, wird das Vokal- und Perkussionstrio Adamée ein originelles und engagiertes Konzert in Viavino auf Entre-Vignes geben.

Kostenlos- Für jedes Publikum

