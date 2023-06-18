JOURNÉES PORTES OUVERTES À LA SCIERIE HYDRAULIQUE-MUSÉE DE MANDRAY 80 route de la scierie Mandray Mandray
Mandray,Vosges
Le site est une escale « sur les chemins de l’eau et de la biodiversité », ballade à énigmes de 6 km organisée dans le cadre du programme Aggl’Eau.
Des visites guidées du site et des animations sur le thème de « la force hydraulique » seront proposées gratuitement de 9h à 16 h. L’exposition proposée par la LPO « Un jardin nature » ouvrira ses portes à 11 h. Buvette et petite restauration sur place.. Tout public
Dimanche 2023-06-18 à 09:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-18 18:00:00. 0 EUR.
80 route de la scierie
Mandray 88650 Vosges Grand Est
The site is a stopover « on the paths of water and biodiversity », a 6 km mystery walk organized as part of the Aggl?Eau program.
Guided tours of the site and events on the theme of « hydraulic power » will be offered free of charge from 9am to 4pm. The LPO exhibition « Un jardin nature » will open at 11 am. Refreshments and snacks on site.
El lugar es una parada « en los caminos del agua y la biodiversidad », un paseo misterioso de 6 km organizado dentro del programa Aggl?Eau.
De 9.00 a 16.00 horas, se ofrecerán gratuitamente visitas guiadas del lugar y actos en torno al tema de la « fuerza del agua ». La exposición de la LPO « Un jardin nature » se inaugurará a las 11h. Refrescos y tentempiés in situ.
Der Ort ist ein Zwischenstopp auf den « Wegen des Wassers und der Biodiversität », einer 6 km langen Rätselwanderung, die im Rahmen des Programms Aggl?Eau organisiert wird.
Führungen durch die Anlage und Veranstaltungen zum Thema « Wasserkraft » werden von 9:00 bis 16:00 Uhr kostenlos angeboten. Die von der LPO organisierte Ausstellung « Un jardin nature » (Ein Naturgarten) wird um 11 Uhr eröffnet. Getränke und kleine Snacks sind vor Ort erhältlich.
