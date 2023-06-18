JOURNÉES PORTES OUVERTES À LA SCIERIE HYDRAULIQUE-MUSÉE DE MANDRAY 80 route de la scierie Mandray, 18 juin 2023, Mandray.

Mandray,Vosges

Le site est une escale « sur les chemins de l’eau et de la biodiversité », ballade à énigmes de 6 km organisée dans le cadre du programme Aggl’Eau.

Des visites guidées du site et des animations sur le thème de « la force hydraulique » seront proposées gratuitement de 9h à 16 h. L’exposition proposée par la LPO « Un jardin nature » ouvrira ses portes à 11 h. Buvette et petite restauration sur place.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-06-18 à 09:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-18 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

80 route de la scierie

Mandray 88650 Vosges Grand Est



The site is a stopover « on the paths of water and biodiversity », a 6 km mystery walk organized as part of the Aggl?Eau program.

Guided tours of the site and events on the theme of « hydraulic power » will be offered free of charge from 9am to 4pm. The LPO exhibition « Un jardin nature » will open at 11 am. Refreshments and snacks on site.

El lugar es una parada « en los caminos del agua y la biodiversidad », un paseo misterioso de 6 km organizado dentro del programa Aggl?Eau.

De 9.00 a 16.00 horas, se ofrecerán gratuitamente visitas guiadas del lugar y actos en torno al tema de la « fuerza del agua ». La exposición de la LPO « Un jardin nature » se inaugurará a las 11h. Refrescos y tentempiés in situ.

Der Ort ist ein Zwischenstopp auf den « Wegen des Wassers und der Biodiversität », einer 6 km langen Rätselwanderung, die im Rahmen des Programms Aggl?Eau organisiert wird.

Führungen durch die Anlage und Veranstaltungen zum Thema « Wasserkraft » werden von 9:00 bis 16:00 Uhr kostenlos angeboten. Die von der LPO organisierte Ausstellung « Un jardin nature » (Ein Naturgarten) wird um 11 Uhr eröffnet. Getränke und kleine Snacks sind vor Ort erhältlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-08 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES