SPECTACLE « FEUILLES » – MAIRIE MONTARNAUD 80 Avenue Gilbert Sénès Montarnaud, 8 juin 2023, Montarnaud.

Montarnaud,Hérault

Sur scène, une danseuse, des formes géométriques et des couleurs primaires, qui se découvriront au fur et à mesure dans ce chemin d’imaginaire.

Vous entrerez dans la tête de l’interprète, et la suivrez telle une Alice dans son voyage abstrait, poétique, humoristique et jamais effrayant : vous serez en terre de danse pour les 0 – 117 ans !.

80 Avenue Gilbert Sénès

Montarnaud 34570 Hérault Occitanie



On stage, a dancer, geometric shapes and primary colors, which will be discovered as you go along this imaginary path.

You will enter the head of the interpreter, and follow her like an Alice in her abstract, poetic, humorous and never frightening journey: you will be in the land of dance for 0 – 117 years!

En el escenario, una bailarina, formas geométricas y colores primarios, que irá descubriendo a medida que recorra este camino imaginario.

Entrarás en la cabeza de la bailarina y la seguirás como Alicia en su viaje abstracto, poético, humorístico y nunca aterrador: ¡estarás en el país de la danza para niños de 0 a 117 años!

Auf der Bühne befinden sich eine Tänzerin, geometrische Formen und Primärfarben, die auf diesem Weg der Fantasie nach und nach entdeckt werden.

Sie werden in den Kopf der Darstellerin eintreten und ihr wie Alice auf ihrer abstrakten, poetischen, humorvollen und nie erschreckenden Reise folgen: Sie werden sich im Land des Tanzes für 0-117-Jährige befinden!

