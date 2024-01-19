Festival Harpes d’exil : fiesta y Arpa 8 rue Nicolas-Oresme Caen, 4 décembre 2023, Caen.

Caen,Calvados

L’édition 2023 du festival Harpes d’exil, organisé par l’association Nevel » décline la thématique « Fiesta y Arpa ». Si la harpe est bien sûr à l’honneur, l’événement se veut aussi transversal (poésie, chant, contes…). Pour cette treizième édition de notre festival Harpes d‘Exil, le festival propose un voyage hispanique au sens large, «Fiesta y Arpa» au rendez-vous! C’est-à-dire non seulement avec différents types de harpes, mais aussi différentes traditions, entre tango et musique baroque espagnole, entre harpe du Paraguay et du Venezuela, entre musique de Galice ou des Asturies et musique séfarade. Un vrai mélange de saveurs!

Devenu un rendez-vous incontournable pour les passionnés de la harpe, le festival propose un programme varié et convivial ainsi que des stages de pratique artistique.Vendredi 19 janvier – 18hOuverture harpéritive avec Les ZarponsEntrée libreCentre d’animation TandemSamedi 20 janvier – 20h30

Soirée concert/milonga « Milong’harpz » – Le Bal des exilés

Par Eliana Almeciga, en partenariat avec Tempo Tango (DJ)5€ / 10€Centre d’animation TandemDimanche 21 janvier – 18hConcert Christina Azuma et François Johannel5€ / 10€Centre d’animation TandemLundi 22 janvier – 19hCauserie « Ce soir, on parle de harpe » avec Salomon Ellia et Sylvestre Charbin, luthierMaison de quartier CentreMoon and SonsVendredi 26 janvier – 20h30Concert Morgane Le Cuff5€ / 10€Centre d’animation TandemSamedi 27 janvier – 15h30Concert Trio HarkanEntrée libreFoyer du théâtre de CaenSamedi 27 janvier – 20h30Concert Ismael Ledesma5€ / 10€Centre d’animation Tandem.

Vendredi 2024-01-19 fin : 2024-01-28

8 rue Nicolas-Oresme Tandem

Caen 14000 Calvados Normandie



The 2023 edition of the Harpes d’exil festival, organized by the Nevel » association, follows the « Fiesta y Arpa » theme. While the harp is of course in the spotlight, the event is also intended to be cross-disciplinary (poetry, singing, storytelling, etc.). For this thirteenth edition of our Harpes d?Exil festival, we are offering a Hispanic journey in the broadest sense, with « Fiesta y Arpa » as the theme! This means not only different types of harp, but also different traditions, from tango to Spanish Baroque music, from Paraguayan to Venezuelan harp, from Galician or Asturian music to Sephardic music. A true blend of flavours!

Now a not-to-be-missed event for harp aficionados, the festival offers a varied and convivial program, as well as workshops in artistic practice.Friday, January 19 – 6pmHarp opening with Les ZarponsFree admissionCentre d’animation TandemSaturday, January 20 – 8:30pm

Milong’harpz » concert/milonga evening – Le Bal des exilés

By Eliana Almeciga, in partnership with Tempo Tango (DJ)5? / 10?Centre d’animation TandemSunday, January 21 – 6pmConcert Christina Azuma et François Johannel5? / 10?Centre d’animation TandemMonday, January 22 – 7pmCauserie « Ce soir, on parle de harpe » with Salomon Ellia and Sylvestre Charbin, luthierMaison de quartier CentreMoon and SonsFriday, January 26 – 8:30pmConcert Morgane Le Cuff5? / 10?Centre d’animation TandemSaturday, January 27 – 3:30pmHarkan Trio concertFree admissionFoyer du théâtre de CaenSaturday, January 27 – 8:30pmIsmael Ledesma concert5? / 10?Centre d’animation Tandem

La edición 2023 del festival Harpes d’exil, organizado por la asociación Nevel », tiene como tema « Fiesta y Arpa ». Por supuesto, el arpa ocupará un lugar destacado, pero el evento también pretende ser transversal (poesía, canto, cuentacuentos, etc.). Para esta decimotercera edición de nuestro festival Harpes d’Exil, proponemos un viaje hispánico en el sentido más amplio de la palabra, ¡con « Fiesta y Arpa » como tema! Esto significa no sólo diferentes tipos de arpa, sino también diferentes tradiciones, del tango a la música barroca española, del arpa paraguaya a la venezolana, de la música gallega o asturiana a la música sefardí. Una auténtica mezcla de sabores

Convertido en una cita ineludible para los aficionados al arpa, el festival ofrece un programa variado y distendido, así como talleres prácticos.Viernes 19 de enero – 18.00 hApertura del arpa con Les ZarponsEntrada libreCentro de espectáculos TandemSábado 20 de enero – 20.30 h

Concierto « Milong’harpz » / velada de milonga – Le Bal des exilés

Por Eliana Almeciga, en colaboración con Tempo Tango (DJ)5? / 10? Centre d’animation TandemDomingo 21 de enero – 18h00Concierto de Christina Azuma y François Johannel5? / 10? Centre d’animation TandemLunes 22 de enero – 19h00Causerie « Ce soir, on parle de harpe » con Salomon Ellia y Sylvestre Charbin, luthierMaison de quartier CentreMoon and SonsViernes 26 de enero – 20h30Concierto de Morgane Le Cuff5? / Centre d’animation TandemSábado 27 de enero – 15.30 hConcierto del Trío HarkanEntrada libreFoyer du théâtre de CaenSábado 27 de enero – 20.30 hConcierto de Ismael Ledesma5? / 10? Centre d’animation Tandem

Die Ausgabe 2023 des Festivals Harpes d’exil, das von der Vereinigung Nevel » organisiert wird, steht unter dem Motto Fiesta y Arpa ». Die Harfe steht natürlich im Mittelpunkt, aber die Veranstaltung ist auch transversal (Poesie, Gesang, Märchen?). Ausgabe unseres Festivals Harpes d’Exil bietet das Festival eine hispanische Reise im weitesten Sinne an, mit « Fiesta y Arpa » auf dem Programm! Das heißt, nicht nur mit verschiedenen Harfentypen, sondern auch mit verschiedenen Traditionen, zwischen Tango und spanischer Barockmusik, zwischen Harfen aus Paraguay und Venezuela, zwischen Musik aus Galizien oder Asturien und sephardischer Musik. Eine wahre Mischung von Aromen!

Das Festival ist zu einem unumgänglichen Treffpunkt für Harfenliebhaber geworden und bietet ein abwechslungsreiches und geselliges Programm sowie Workshops zur künstlerischen Praxis.Freitag, 19. Januar – 18 UhrEröffnung der Harfe mit Les ZarponsEintritt freiAnimationszentrum TandemSamstag, 20. Januar – 20:30 Uhr

Konzert/Milonga-Abend « Milong’harpz » – Der Ball der Exilierten

Von Eliana Almeciga, in Zusammenarbeit mit Tempo Tango (DJ)5? / 10?Centre d’animation TandemSonntag, 21. Januar – 18hKonzert Christina Azuma und François Johannel5? / 10?Centre d’animation TandemMontag, 22. Januar – 19hCauserie « Ce soir, on parle de harpe » mit Salomon Ellia und Sylvestre Charbin, luthierNachbarschaftshaus CentreMoon and SonsFreitag, 26. Januar – 20.30hKonzert Morgane Le Cuff5? / Samstag, 27. Januar – 15.30 UhrKonzert Trio HarkanEintritt freiFoyer des Theaters von CaenSamstag, 27. Januar – 20.30 UhrKonzert Ismael Ledesma5? / 10?Centre d’animation Tandem

