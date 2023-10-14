Stage et masterclass de gospel avec le chef de choeur Melek 8 rue Jules Gévelot Flers, 14 octobre 2023, Flers.

Flers,Orne

Le chef de chœur Melek – auteur, compositeur et interprète d’African Music – Gospel – Jazz – propose trois journées de chant gospel.

18 heures de chants complets – 1 fois par trimestre avec concert

Répertoire diversifié : Gospel afro-américain traditionnel, gospel moderne, gospel africain, variété française gospelisée, le tout dans une ambiance chaleureuse, conviviale et décontractée.

Sur inscription..

2023-10-14 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-14 17:30:00. .

8 rue Jules Gévelot Chapelle Saint Germain

Flers 61100 Orne Normandie



Choir director Melek – author, composer and performer of African Music – Gospel – Jazz – offers three days of gospel singing.

18 hours of complete singing – 1 quarterly concert

Diverse repertoire: Traditional Afro-American gospel, modern gospel, African gospel, gospelized French variety, all in a warm, friendly and relaxed atmosphere.

Registration required.

Choirmaster Melek – autor, compositor e intérprete de Música Africana – Gospel – Jazz – ofrece tres días de canto gospel.

18 horas de canto completo – 1 concierto por trimestre

Repertorio diverso : Gospel tradicional afroamericano, gospel moderno, gospel africano, variedad francesa gospelizada, todo ello en un ambiente cálido, amistoso y relajado.

Inscripción obligatoria.

Der Chorleiter Melek – Autor, Komponist und Interpret von African Music – Gospel – Jazz – bietet drei Tage lang Gospelgesang an.

18 Stunden volles Singen – 1 Mal pro Quartal mit Konzert

Vielfältiges Repertoire : Traditioneller afroamerikanischer Gospel, moderner Gospel, afrikanischer Gospel, gospelisierte französische Varietät, alles in einer warmen, freundlichen und entspannten Atmosphäre.

Auf Anmeldung.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-11 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité