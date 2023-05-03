Don du sang 8 rue Jean Louis Faure, 3 mai 2023, Sainte-Foy-la-Grande.

Don du sang à la salle Clarisse Brian-Reclus

Venez bien hydraté, ne pas être à jeun, être âgé de 18 ans, se munir d’une pièce d’identité. Pour la sécurité de tous le port du masque est obligatoire.

Pour participer à cette collecte penser à prendre rendez-vous avec le lien ci-joint : https://efs.link/QDHAU

Le pass sanitaire n’est pas obligatoire pour donner son sang. Avant et après vaccin, il n’y a pas de délai pour le don du sang..

2023-05-03 à ; fin : 2023-05-03 18:30:00. .

8 rue Jean Louis Faure Salle Clarisse Brian-Reclus

Sainte-Foy-la-Grande 33220 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Blood donation at Clarisse Brian-Reclus Hall

Come well hydrated, do not fast, be 18 years old, bring an ID. For the safety of all, it is mandatory to wear a mask.

To participate in this collection, please make an appointment with the following link: https://efs.link/QDHAU

The health pass is not mandatory to give blood. Before and after vaccination, there is no delay for blood donation.

Donación de sangre en la sala Clarisse Brian-Reclus

Venga bien hidratado, no ayune, tenga 18 años, traiga un documento de identidad. Por la seguridad de todos, es obligatorio llevar mascarilla.

Para participar en esta colecta, pida cita en el enlace adjunto: https://efs.link/QDHAU

La tarjeta sanitaria no es obligatoria para donar sangre. Antes y después de la vacunación, no hay demora para la donación de sangre.

Blutspende in der Salle Clarisse Brian-Reclus

Kommen Sie gut hydriert, nicht nüchtern, 18 Jahre alt und bringen Sie einen Personalausweis mit. Für die Sicherheit aller ist das Tragen einer Maske Pflicht.

Um an dieser Sammlung teilzunehmen, denken Sie daran, einen Termin über den beigefügten Link zu vereinbaren: https://efs.link/QDHAU

Der Gesundheitspass ist keine Voraussetzung für die Blutspende. Vor und nach der Impfung gibt es keine Fristen für die Blutspende.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-07 par OT du Pays Foyen