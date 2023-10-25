Le Cause Toujours : Fresque de l’économie circulaire 8 rue Gaston Rey Valence, 25 octobre 2023, Valence.

Valence,Drôme

Viens découvrir les enjeux et les solutions de l’Économie Circulaire autour d’un atelier ludique et participatif ! Inscription et renseignements à anthony.thomas@gadz.org.

2023-10-25 17:30:00 fin : 2023-10-25 20:30:00. .

8 rue Gaston Rey Le Cause toujours

Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Come and discover the challenges and solutions of the Circular Economy in a fun, participatory workshop! Registration and information at anthony.thomas@gadz.org

¡Venga y descubra los retos y soluciones de la Economía Circular en un taller divertido e interactivo! Inscripción e información en anthony.thomas@gadz.org

Komm und entdecke die Herausforderungen und Lösungen der Kreislaufwirtschaft in einem spielerischen und partizipativen Workshop! Anmeldung und Informationen unter anthony.thomas@gadz.org

