Le cause toujours : Fresque du climat 8, rue Gaston Rey Valence, 6 juillet 2023, Valence.

Valence,Drôme

Atelier PARTICIPATIF et LUDIQUE pour comprendre les enjeux climatiques.

Inscrivez vous sur www.fresqueduclimat.org à la rubrique Atelier grand public..

2023-07-06 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-06 20:45:00. .

8, rue Gaston Rey Café Culturel Associatif et Espace de Vie Sociale

Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



PARTICIPATIVE and FUN workshop to understand climate issues.

To register, go to www.fresqueduclimat.org in the General public workshop section.

Un taller PARTICIPATIVO y DIVERTIDO para ayudarte a comprender los retos del cambio climático.

Para inscribirse, visite www.fresqueduclimat.org en el apartado « Talleres para el público en general ».

PARTIZIPATIVER und SPIELERISCHER Workshop zum Verständnis der klimatischen Herausforderungen.

Melden Sie sich auf www.fresqueduclimat.org unter der Rubrik Workshop für die breite Öffentlichkeit an.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par Valence Romans Tourisme