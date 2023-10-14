Bal du ping 8 Rue Ernest Pérochon Parthenay, 14 octobre 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

“Bal et matchs” : un bal trad spécialement fabriqué pour l’occasion… une soirée de jeux qu’ils soient dansés, animés ou joués.

Concours de valse, concours de scottiches sur table, concours de rythm & ballestrad.

Organisé par le PPCP ( ping pong club) et le Collectif Gonzo.

Programme :

16h Tournois gratuits (sur inscription) :

Tournoi parents / enfants

Tournoi musiciens pongiste vs pongiste du PPC (de la main gauche ???? avec Carta ping en option)

Finale pendant le trou de bal…

19 h Repas partagé « Chacun apporte son panier »

21h Bal trad avec Chaï / scène ouverte des musiciens pongistes

Entrée bal : on vous “raquette” : 8 euros / tarif réduit 7 euros sur présentation d’une raquette de ping pong.

8 Rue Ernest Pérochon Salle tennis de table Didier Delille

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



bal et matchs? an evening of games, whether danced, animated or played.

Waltz contest, tabletop scottich contest, rythm & ballestrad contest.

Organized by PPCP (ping pong club) and Collectif Gonzo.

Program :

4 p.m. Free tournaments (registration required):

Parents / children tournament

Musician pong player vs. PPC player tournament (left-handed ???? with optional Carta ping)

Final during the trou de bal?

7 p.m. Shared meal « Bring your own basket

9 p.m. Trad ball with Chaï / open stage for pong musicians

Ball admission: you ?racket? 8 euros / concessions 7 euros on presentation of a ping pong racket

¿Baile y juegos? un baile trad especialmente creado… una velada de juegos, ya sean bailados, animados o jugados.

Concurso de vals, concurso de scottiches de sobremesa, concurso de rythm & ballestrad.

Organizado por el PPCP (club de ping pong) y el Collectif Gonzo.

Programme :

16.00 h Torneos libres (inscripción obligatoria):

Torneo padres / hijos

Torneo músico contra jugador PPC (zurdos ???? con Carta ping opcional)

Final durante el hoyo de bolas?

19 h Comida compartida « Cada uno trae su cesta

21 h Baile tradicional con Chaï / escenario abierto para los músicos de pong

Entrada a la pelota: usted ?raqueta? 8 euros / con descuento 7 euros presentando una raqueta de ping pong

ball und Spiele? ein Trad-Ball, der speziell für diesen Anlass hergestellt wurde? Ein Abend voller Spiele, die getanzt, animiert oder gespielt werden.

Walzer-Wettbewerb, Tisch-Wettbewerb im Scottiche, Rhythm & Balltrad-Wettbewerb.

Organisiert vom PPCP (Ping Pong Club) und dem Collectif Gonzo.

Programm :

16 Uhr Kostenlose Turniere (Anmeldung erforderlich) :

Turnier Eltern / Kinder

Turnier Tischtennismusiker gegen PPC-Tischtennisspieler (mit der linken Hand ???? mit Carta ping als Option)

Finale während des Lochballs?

19 Uhr Gemeinsames Essen « Jeder bringt seinen Korb mit »

21 Uhr Trad-Ball mit Chaï / Offene Bühne der Tischtennismusiker

Eintritt zum Ball: Sie bekommen einen Schläger? 8 Euro / ermäßigt 7 Euro bei Vorlage eines Tischtennisschlägers

