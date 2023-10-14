Bal du ping 8 Rue Ernest Pérochon Parthenay
Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres
“Bal et matchs” : un bal trad spécialement fabriqué pour l’occasion… une soirée de jeux qu’ils soient dansés, animés ou joués.
Concours de valse, concours de scottiches sur table, concours de rythm & ballestrad.
Organisé par le PPCP ( ping pong club) et le Collectif Gonzo.
Programme :
16h Tournois gratuits (sur inscription) :
Tournoi parents / enfants
Tournoi musiciens pongiste vs pongiste du PPC (de la main gauche ???? avec Carta ping en option)
Finale pendant le trou de bal…
19 h Repas partagé « Chacun apporte son panier »
21h Bal trad avec Chaï / scène ouverte des musiciens pongistes
Entrée bal : on vous “raquette” : 8 euros / tarif réduit 7 euros sur présentation d’une raquette de ping pong.
8 Rue Ernest Pérochon Salle tennis de table Didier Delille
Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
bal et matchs? an evening of games, whether danced, animated or played.
Waltz contest, tabletop scottich contest, rythm & ballestrad contest.
Organized by PPCP (ping pong club) and Collectif Gonzo.
Program :
4 p.m. Free tournaments (registration required):
Parents / children tournament
Musician pong player vs. PPC player tournament (left-handed ???? with optional Carta ping)
Final during the trou de bal?
7 p.m. Shared meal « Bring your own basket
9 p.m. Trad ball with Chaï / open stage for pong musicians
Ball admission: you ?racket? 8 euros / concessions 7 euros on presentation of a ping pong racket
¿Baile y juegos? un baile trad especialmente creado… una velada de juegos, ya sean bailados, animados o jugados.
Concurso de vals, concurso de scottiches de sobremesa, concurso de rythm & ballestrad.
Organizado por el PPCP (club de ping pong) y el Collectif Gonzo.
Programme :
16.00 h Torneos libres (inscripción obligatoria):
Torneo padres / hijos
Torneo músico contra jugador PPC (zurdos ???? con Carta ping opcional)
Final durante el hoyo de bolas?
19 h Comida compartida « Cada uno trae su cesta
21 h Baile tradicional con Chaï / escenario abierto para los músicos de pong
Entrada a la pelota: usted ?raqueta? 8 euros / con descuento 7 euros presentando una raqueta de ping pong
ball und Spiele? ein Trad-Ball, der speziell für diesen Anlass hergestellt wurde? Ein Abend voller Spiele, die getanzt, animiert oder gespielt werden.
Walzer-Wettbewerb, Tisch-Wettbewerb im Scottiche, Rhythm & Balltrad-Wettbewerb.
Organisiert vom PPCP (Ping Pong Club) und dem Collectif Gonzo.
Programm :
16 Uhr Kostenlose Turniere (Anmeldung erforderlich) :
Turnier Eltern / Kinder
Turnier Tischtennismusiker gegen PPC-Tischtennisspieler (mit der linken Hand ???? mit Carta ping als Option)
Finale während des Lochballs?
19 Uhr Gemeinsames Essen « Jeder bringt seinen Korb mit »
21 Uhr Trad-Ball mit Chaï / Offene Bühne der Tischtennismusiker
Eintritt zum Ball: Sie bekommen einen Schläger? 8 Euro / ermäßigt 7 Euro bei Vorlage eines Tischtennisschlägers
Mise à jour le 2023-09-21 par CC Parthenay Gâtine