Atelier conte 8 rue du Limousin Lanouaille, 4 décembre 2023, Lanouaille.

Lanouaille,Dordogne

Un atelier mensuel pour apprendre à conter, lire, jouer sur scène,…

De 10 à 110 ans !

Les autres dates : 14 mars, 4 avril, 23 mai, 13 juin.

Avec Alani de l’association Biblioconte..

2024-02-01 fin : 2024-02-01 20:30:00. .

8 rue du Limousin Médiathèque intercommunale

Lanouaille 24270 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A monthly workshop to learn how to tell stories, read, perform…

Ages 10 to 110!

Other dates: March 14, April 4, May 23, June 13.

With Alani from the Biblioconte association.

Un taller mensual para aprender a contar historias, leer y actuar en el escenario…

Para niños de 10 a 110 años

Otras fechas: 14 de marzo, 4 de abril, 23 de mayo, 13 de junio.

Con Alani, de la asociación Biblioconte.

Ein monatlicher Workshop, um zu lernen, wie man erzählt, liest, auf der Bühne spielt, …

Von 10 bis 110 Jahren!

Weitere Termine: 14. März, 4. April, 23. Mai, 13. Juni.

Mit Alani vom Verein Biblioconte.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-30 par Isle-Auvézère