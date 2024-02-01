Atelier conte 8 rue du Limousin Lanouaille
Atelier conte 8 rue du Limousin Lanouaille, 4 décembre 2023, Lanouaille.
Lanouaille,Dordogne
Un atelier mensuel pour apprendre à conter, lire, jouer sur scène,…
De 10 à 110 ans !
Les autres dates : 14 mars, 4 avril, 23 mai, 13 juin.
Avec Alani de l’association Biblioconte..
8 rue du Limousin Médiathèque intercommunale
Lanouaille 24270 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
A monthly workshop to learn how to tell stories, read, perform…
Ages 10 to 110!
Other dates: March 14, April 4, May 23, June 13.
With Alani from the Biblioconte association.
Un taller mensual para aprender a contar historias, leer y actuar en el escenario…
Para niños de 10 a 110 años
Otras fechas: 14 de marzo, 4 de abril, 23 de mayo, 13 de junio.
Con Alani, de la asociación Biblioconte.
Ein monatlicher Workshop, um zu lernen, wie man erzählt, liest, auf der Bühne spielt, …
Von 10 bis 110 Jahren!
Weitere Termine: 14. März, 4. April, 23. Mai, 13. Juni.
Mit Alani vom Verein Biblioconte.
