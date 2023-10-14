Soirée Accords Mets et Champagnes 8 rue du Faubourg Saint-Antoine Châlons-en-Champagne, 14 octobre 2023, Châlons-en-Champagne.

Venez profiter de l’alliance de la cuisine du Chef Fabien Souply et du Champagne H.Baty au cours d’un diner accord mets & champagnes..

8 rue du Faubourg Saint-Antoine Restaurant Maison Souply

Châlons-en-Champagne 51000 Marne Grand Est



Come and enjoy the combination of Chef Fabien Souply’s cuisine and Champagne H.Baty during a dinner with food and champagne.

Venga a disfrutar de la combinación de la cocina del Chef Fabien Souply y el Champagne H.Baty durante una cena maridaje.

Genießen Sie die Kombination aus der Küche des Küchenchefs Fabien Souply und dem Champagner H.Baty bei einem Diner accord mets & champagnes.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-11 par Agence de Développement Touristique de la Marne