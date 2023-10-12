Boeuf – Coquelicot Kwartet 8 rue du Chanoine Vautier Caen, 12 octobre 2023, Caen.

Caen,Calvados

Mathieu Bellon et son quartet vous propose d’animer le premier boeuf de l’année. En première partie, un petit avant goût de leur travail et des compositions originales de Mathieu.

Gratuit

Boeuf Coquelicot Kwartet

Mathieu Bellon (sax), Apollinaire Bertrand (b) Julio Andria (g), Louison Audouard (bat).

2023-10-12 19:00:00 fin : 2023-10-12 . .

8 rue du Chanoine Vautier La Yourte du Tympan

Caen 14000 Calvados Normandie



Mathieu Bellon and his quartet host the first jam session of the year. The first part will feature a sneak preview of their work and Mathieu’s original compositions.

Free

Mathieu Bellon (sax), Apollinaire Bertrand (b) Julio Andria (g), Louison Audouard (drums)

Mathieu Bellon y su cuarteto serán los anfitriones de la primera jam session del año. La primera parte será un anticipo de su trabajo y de las composiciones originales de Mathieu.

Gratis

Mathieu Bellon (saxo), Apollinaire Bertrand (sib) Julio Andria (sol), Louison Audouard (batería)

Mathieu Bellon und sein Quartett bieten Ihnen die Möglichkeit, das erste Boeuf des Jahres zu moderieren. Im ersten Teil gibt es einen kleinen Vorgeschmack auf ihre Arbeit und Originalkompositionen von Mathieu.

Kostenlos

Mathieu Bellon (sax), Apollinaire Bertrand (b) Julio Andria (g), Louison Audouard (bat)

