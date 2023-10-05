Ouverture de saison de La Yourte du Tympan | Play Station invite Fidel Fourneyron 8 rue du Chanoine Vautier Caen, 5 octobre 2023, Caen.

Caen,Calvados

C’est parti pour la saison #2 dans La Yourte ! Pour ouvrir cette nouvelle programmation, c’est le trio de Pierre Millet, François Chesnel et Patrice Grente qui invite l’excellent tromboniste Fidel Fourneyron… On a hâte !

Play station invite Fidel Fourneyron

Pierre Millet : trompette

François Chesnel : piano

Patrice Grente : contrebasse

Fidel Fourneyron : trombone

Les trois musiciens de Play Station se connaissent de longue date, ont partagé de nombreux projets, et ont acquis une solide expérience dans le domaine du jazz et des musiques improvisées.

C’est tout naturellement qu’ils se sont retrouvés pour jouer des vieux standards et des compositions toutes neuves.

Un trio placé sous le signe de la liberté, de la complicité et du plaisir.

À l’occasion de la sortie de leur album « Now is not now » chez le petit label, Play Station invite le tromboniste Fidel Fourneyron (ONJ, Marc Ducret..)

Un méli-mélo de compositions originales, de standards rarement entendus, comme par exemple certains morceaux du pianiste « Monkien » Misha Mengelberg.

Fidel Fourneyron est un excellent exemple de l’ouverture d’esprit des jeunes musiciens actuels, sa palette va du swing des années 1920 aux musiques contemporaines.

Soliste, compositeur reconnu, leader de ses propres formations (Que Vola…), il est artiste résident de Banlieues Bleues, Jazz sous les pommiers, Le Petit Faucheux….

2023-10-05 20:00:00 fin : 2023-10-05 . .

8 rue du Chanoine Vautier La Yourte du Tympan

Caen 14000 Calvados Normandie



It’s off to La Yourte for season #2! To open this new program, the trio of Pierre Millet, François Chesnel and Patrice Grente invite the excellent trombonist Fidel Fourneyron… We can’t wait!

Play station invites Fidel Fourneyron

Pierre Millet: trumpet

François Chesnel: piano

Patrice Grente: double bass

Fidel Fourneyron: trombone

The three musicians of Play Station have known each other for many years, shared numerous projects and acquired solid experience in the field of jazz and improvised music.

It’s only natural that they should get together to play old standards and brand-new compositions.

A trio of freedom, complicity and pleasure.

To coincide with the release of their album « Now is not now » on the small label, Play Station invites trombonist Fidel Fourneyron (ONJ, Marc Ducret…)

A mishmash of original compositions and rarely-heard standards, such as some pieces by « Monkian » pianist Misha Mengelberg.

Fidel Fourneyron is an excellent example of the open-mindedness of today?s young musicians, whose palette ranges from 1920s swing to contemporary music.

A soloist, renowned composer and leader of his own groups (Que Vola?), he is resident artist at Banlieues Bleues, Jazz sous les pommiers, Le Petit Faucheux…

¡Segunda temporada en La Yourte! Para abrir este nuevo programa, el trío formado por Pierre Millet, François Chesnel y Patrice Grente invita al excelente trombonista Fidel Fourneyron… ¡Estamos impacientes!

Play station invita a Fidel Fourneyron

Pierre Millet: trompeta

François Chesnel: piano

Patrice Grente: contrabajo

Fidel Fourneyron: trombón

Los tres músicos de Play Station se conocen desde hace mucho tiempo, han compartido muchos proyectos juntos y han adquirido una sólida experiencia en el campo del jazz y la música improvisada.

Es natural que se reúnan para tocar viejos estándares y composiciones inéditas.

Un trío de libertad, complicidad y placer.

Con motivo del lanzamiento de su álbum « Now is not now » en el pequeño sello, Play Station invita al trombonista Fidel Fourneyron (ONJ, Marc Ducret…) a unirse a ellos

Un revoltijo de composiciones originales y estándares poco escuchados, incluyendo algunas piezas del pianista monkiano Misha Mengelberg.

Fidel Fourneyron es un excelente ejemplo de la amplitud de miras de los jóvenes músicos actuales, cuya paleta abarca desde el swing de los años 20 hasta la música contemporánea.

Es solista, compositor aclamado y líder de sus propios grupos (Que Vola?). También es artista residente en Banlieues Bleues, Jazz sous les pommiers, Le Petit Faucheux…

Auf geht’s zur Saison #2 in La Yourte! Um das neue Programm zu eröffnen, lädt das Trio von Pierre Millet, François Chesnel und Patrice Grente den hervorragenden Posaunisten Fidel Fourneyron ein… Wir freuen uns darauf!

Play station lädt Fidel Fourneyron ein

Pierre Millet: Trompete

François Chesnel: Klavier

Patrice Grente: Kontrabass

Fidel Fourneyron: Posaune

Die drei Musiker von Play Station kennen sich seit langem, haben zahlreiche Projekte geteilt und eine solide Erfahrung im Bereich des Jazz und der improvisierten Musik gesammelt.

Es ist ganz natürlich, dass sie sich zusammengefunden haben, um alte Standards und brandneue Kompositionen zu spielen.

Ein Trio, das im Zeichen der Freiheit, der Komplizenschaft und des Vergnügens steht.

Anlässlich der Veröffentlichung ihres Albums « Now is not now » bei dem kleinen Label lädt Play Station den Posaunisten Fidel Fourneyron (ONJ, Marc Ducret…) ein

Ein Mischmasch aus Originalkompositionen, selten gehörten Standards, wie zum Beispiel einige Stücke des « Monkien »-Pianisten Misha Mengelberg.

Fidel Fourneyron ist ein hervorragendes Beispiel für die Offenheit der jungen Musiker von heute. Seine Palette reicht vom Swing der 1920er Jahre bis hin zu zeitgenössischer Musik.

Er ist Solist, anerkannter Komponist, Leiter seiner eigenen Formationen (Que Vola?) und Resident Artist bei Banlieues Bleues, Jazz sous les pommiers, Le Petit Faucheux…

Mise à jour le 2023-09-22 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité