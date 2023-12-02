Stages de Théâtre pour adultes et jeunes 8 rue Chanzy Sainte-Foy-la-Grande, 2 décembre 2023, Sainte-Foy-la-Grande.

Sainte-Foy-la-Grande,Gironde

Stages de théâtre pour adultes et jeunes à partir de 16 ans le samedi 02 Décembre de 10h à 18h et le dimanche 03 Décembre de 10h à 12h à partir de 16 ans (débutants et confirmés).

Avec Anthony Boullonnois (Collectif Pampa) : EXERCICES THÉÂTRAUX sur des textes apportés par chaque participant, axés sur la confiance en soi et aux autres et l’IMPROVISATION…. ».

Apporter son repas de midi.

Places limitées à 8 pour chaque stage..

8 rue Chanzy Salle de l’Ébénisterie

Sainte-Foy-la-Grande 33220 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Theater workshops for adults and young people aged 16 and over on Saturday December 02 from 10am to 6pm and Sunday December 03 from 10am to 12pm (beginners and advanced).

With Anthony Boullonnois (Collectif Pampa): THEATRICAL EXERCISES on texts provided by each participant, focusing on self-confidence and IMPROVISATION…. ».

Bring your own lunch.

Places limited to 8 for each workshop.

Talleres de teatro para adultos y jóvenes a partir de 16 años el sábado 02 de diciembre de 10:00 a 18:00 y el domingo 03 de diciembre de 10:00 a 12:00 (principiantes y avanzados).

Con Anthony Boullonnois (Colectivo Pampa): EJERCICIOS TEATRALES a partir de textos proporcionados por cada participante, centrados en la confianza en uno mismo y la IMPROVISACIÓN…. ».

Traiga su propio almuerzo.

Plazas limitadas a 8 por curso.

Theaterkurse für Erwachsene und Jugendliche ab 16 Jahren am Samstag, den 02. Dezember, von 10 bis 18 Uhr und am Sonntag, den 03. Dezember, von 10 bis 12 Uhr ab 16 Jahren (Anfänger und Fortgeschrittene).

Mit Anthony Boullonnois (Collectif Pampa): THEATERÜBUNGEN zu Texten, die von jedem Teilnehmer mitgebracht werden, mit Schwerpunkt auf Selbstvertrauen, Vertrauen in andere und IMPROVISATION…. ».

Bitte bringen Sie Ihr Mittagessen mit.

Begrenzte Anzahl von 8 Plätzen für jeden Workshop.

