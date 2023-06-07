EXPOSITION « CHRISTIAN REDOU » 8 Rue Carnot Sablé-sur-Sarthe, 7 juin 2023, Sablé-sur-Sarthe.

Sablé-sur-Sarthe,Sarthe

Venez découvrir le talent du photographe naturaliste Christian Redou. Exposition proposée par la Casa OLALARTE à la Micro-Folie.

2023-06-07 à ; fin : 2023-06-07 18:00:00. .

8 Rue Carnot

Sablé-sur-Sarthe 72300 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



Come and discover the talent of naturalist photographer Christian Redou. Exhibition proposed by Casa OLALARTE at Micro-Folie

Venga a descubrir el talento del fotógrafo naturalista Christian Redou. Exposición organizada por la Casa OLALARTE en la Micro-Folie

Entdecken Sie das Talent des Naturfotografen Christian Redou. Von der Casa OLALARTE vorgeschlagene Ausstellung in der Micro-Folie

Mise à jour le 2023-06-01 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire