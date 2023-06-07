EXPOSITION « CHRISTIAN REDOU » 8 Rue Carnot Sablé-sur-Sarthe Sablé-sur-Sarthe
EXPOSITION « CHRISTIAN REDOU » 8 Rue Carnot Sablé-sur-Sarthe, 7 juin 2023, Sablé-sur-Sarthe.
Sablé-sur-Sarthe,Sarthe
Venez découvrir le talent du photographe naturaliste Christian Redou. Exposition proposée par la Casa OLALARTE à la Micro-Folie.
2023-06-07 à ; fin : 2023-06-07 18:00:00. .
8 Rue Carnot
Sablé-sur-Sarthe 72300 Sarthe Pays de la Loire
Come and discover the talent of naturalist photographer Christian Redou. Exhibition proposed by Casa OLALARTE at Micro-Folie
Venga a descubrir el talento del fotógrafo naturalista Christian Redou. Exposición organizada por la Casa OLALARTE en la Micro-Folie
Entdecken Sie das Talent des Naturfotografen Christian Redou. Von der Casa OLALARTE vorgeschlagene Ausstellung in der Micro-Folie
Sablé-sur-Sarthe Sarthe