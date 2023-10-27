Halloween au centre social de Figeac 8 place Vival Figeac, 27 octobre 2023, Figeac.

Figeac,Lot

Venez vivre Halloween au Centre Social.

Au programme, un atelier créatif et des animations terrifiantes….

VENEZ DÉGUISÉS !!.

2023-10-27 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-27 . 13 EUR.

8 place Vival Centre Social et de Prévention Nicole PAULO

Figeac 46100 Lot Occitanie



Come and experience Halloween at the Centre Social.

The program includes a creative workshop and terrifying entertainment…

COME DRESSED!

Ven a disfrutar de Halloween en el Centro Social.

En el programa: un taller creativo y actividades terroríficas…

¡VEN DISFRAZADO!

Erleben Sie Halloween im Centre Social.

Auf dem Programm stehen ein Kreativ-Workshop und gruselige Animationen?

KOMMEN SIE VERKLEIDET!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-25 par OT Figeac