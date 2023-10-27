- Cet évènement est passé
Halloween au centre social de Figeac 8 place Vival Figeac
Halloween au centre social de Figeac 8 place Vival Figeac, 27 octobre 2023, Figeac.
Figeac,Lot
Venez vivre Halloween au Centre Social.
Au programme, un atelier créatif et des animations terrifiantes….
VENEZ DÉGUISÉS !!.
2023-10-27 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-27 . 13 EUR.
8 place Vival Centre Social et de Prévention Nicole PAULO
Figeac 46100 Lot Occitanie
Come and experience Halloween at the Centre Social.
The program includes a creative workshop and terrifying entertainment…
COME DRESSED!
Ven a disfrutar de Halloween en el Centro Social.
En el programa: un taller creativo y actividades terroríficas…
¡VEN DISFRAZADO!
Erleben Sie Halloween im Centre Social.
Auf dem Programm stehen ein Kreativ-Workshop und gruselige Animationen?
KOMMEN SIE VERKLEIDET!
Mise à jour le 2023-10-25 par OT Figeac