Ad Hoc festival : Atelier -Place aux enfants 8 Place Oscar Niemeyer Le Havre, 3 décembre 2023, Le Havre.

Le Havre,Seine-Maritime

Dans le cadre du Ad Hoc festival.

Arts plastiques, couture, jeux, lecture – Le Volcan

À l’occasion du festival Ad Hoc, l’espace Niemeyer se transforme en terrain de jeux et de découverte pour petits et grands.

Pendant le festival, le grand hall du Volcan se met au rythme des enfants et invite les familles à l’investir tel un terrain de jeu. Au programme en accès libre et gratuit :

– ateliers graphiques avec l’illustrateur Sylvain Lamy

– atelier couture et récupération avec l’association Calice et mandibule

– grands jeux avec la ludothèque de Gonfreville-l’Orcher

– coin lecture avec la Bibliothèque Oscar Niemeyer

Tout public.

Entrée libre, sans réservation.

Durée : 3h..

2023-12-03 15:00:00 fin : 2023-12-03 18:00:00. .

8 Place Oscar Niemeyer Le Volcan

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



As part of the Ad Hoc festival.

Plastic arts, sewing, games, reading – Le Volcan

For the Ad Hoc festival, the Espace Niemeyer is transformed into a playground of discovery for young and old alike.

During the festival, Le Volcan?s main hall is transformed into a children?s playground. The program is free and open to all:

– graphic workshops with illustrator Sylvain Lamy

– sewing and recycling workshop with the Calice et mandibule association

– games with the Gonfreville-l?Orcher toy library

– reading corner with the Oscar Niemeyer Library

Open to all.

Free admission, no reservation required.

Duration: 3 hours.

En el marco del festival Ad Hoc.

Arte, costura, juegos, lectura – Le Volcan

Con motivo del festival Ad Hoc, el Espacio Niemeyer se transforma en una zona de juegos y descubrimientos para grandes y pequeños.

Durante el festival, la gran sala de Le Volcan se ambienta al ritmo de los niños, invitando a las familias a utilizarla como patio de recreo. El programa es gratuito y abierto a todos:

– talleres gráficos con el ilustrador Sylvain Lamy

– talleres de costura y reciclaje con la asociación Calice et mandibule

– juegos con la ludoteca de Gonfreville-l’Orcher

– rincón de lectura con la Biblioteca Oscar Niemeyer

Abierto al público en general.

Entrada gratuita, sin reserva previa.

Duración: 3 horas.

Im Rahmen des Ad Hoc Festivals.

Bildende Kunst, Nähen, Spiele, Lesen – Le Volcan

Anlässlich des Ad Hoc Festivals verwandelt sich der Espace Niemeyer in einen Spiel- und Entdeckungsplatz für Groß und Klein.

Während des Festivals passt sich die große Halle des Volcan dem Rhythmus der Kinder an und lädt Familien ein, sie wie einen Spielplatz zu nutzen. Das Programm ist frei zugänglich und kostenlos:

– grafikworkshops mit dem Illustrator Sylvain Lamy

– näh- und Recycling-Workshops mit dem Verein Calice et mandibule (Kelch und Unterkiefer)

– großspiele mit der Ludothek von Gonfreville-l’Orcher

– leseecke mit der Bibliothek Oscar Niemeyer

Für die gesamte Öffentlichkeit.

Freier Eintritt, keine Reservierung erforderlich.

Dauer: 3 Stunden.

