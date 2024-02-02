SPECTACLE – CANTO 8 place Marie-Louise Thionville, 2 février 2024, Thionville.

Thionville,Moselle

Matthieu Chazarenc, batteur raffiné, « sideman » dévoué à la musique des autres, s’est décidé à l’aube de la quarantaine à publier un premier disque sous son nom : CANTO. Il choisit alors pour ce premier voyage, un équipage tout neuf, un groupe inédit avec Christophe Wallemme, grand maître des élégances fondamentales à la contrebasse, Sylvain Gontard, en fin styliste du bugle et Laurent Derache à l’accordéon, qui donne ici de manière libre et lyrique, un nouveau souffle à cet instrument.

Au fil de nombreuses tournées, et d’un 2e opus – Canto II, le groupe proclame à nouveau haut et fort dans ce CANTO III une instrumentation résolument tournée vers un son privilégiant l’acoustique, la note ciselée, l’amour de la mélodie et de la chanson, dans l’écoute, l’improvisation, la finesse des dynamique. Avec Matthieu Chazarenc, on s’empresse d’ouvrir les fenêtres pour prendre sa dose de lumière et respirer à pleins poumons le jazz mélodique qui l’habite !. Tout public

Vendredi 2024-02-02 20:00:00 fin : 2024-02-02 . 20 EUR.

8 place Marie-Louise

Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est



Matthieu Chazarenc, refined drummer and sideman devoted to the music of others, decided at the dawn of his forties to release his first album under his own name: CANTO. For this first voyage, he chose a brand-new crew, an original group with Christophe Wallemme, a great master of fundamental elegance on double bass, Sylvain Gontard, a fine flugelhorn stylist, and Laurent Derache on accordion, who freely and lyrically breathes new life into this instrument.

After extensive touring and a 2nd opus – Canto II – the group once again proclaims loud and clear in this CANTO III an instrumentation resolutely oriented towards a sound that favors acoustics, chiselled notes, a love of melody and song, listening, improvisation and dynamic finesse. With Matthieu Chazarenc, you can’t wait to open the windows to get your dose of light and breathe in the melodic jazz that inhabits him!

Matthieu Chazarenc, refinado batería y sideman entregado a la música de los demás, decidió en los albores de la cuarentena publicar su primer álbum con su propio nombre: CANTO. Para este primer viaje, eligió una nueva tripulación, un grupo original con Christophe Wallemme, un gran maestro de la elegancia fundamental al contrabajo, Sylvain Gontard, un fino estilista al fliscorno, y Laurent Derache al acordeón, que insufla nueva vida a este instrumento con libertad y lirismo.

Tras numerosas giras y un 2º opus – Canto II – el grupo proclama de nuevo alto y claro en este CANTO III una instrumentación decididamente volcada hacia un sonido que privilegia la acústica, la nota cincelada, el amor por la melodía y el canto, en la escucha, la improvisación y la finura de las dinámicas. Con Matthieu Chazarenc, ¡no podrá esperar a abrir las ventanas para recibir su dosis de luz y respirar el jazz melódico que es su vida!

Matthieu Chazarenc, ein raffinierter Schlagzeuger, der sich als « Sideman » der Musik anderer verschrieben hat, entschied sich mit Anfang 40, eine erste CD unter seinem Namen zu veröffentlichen: CANTO. Er wählte für diese erste Reise eine ganz neue Crew, eine noch nie dagewesene Gruppe mit Christophe Wallemme, dem großen Meister der grundlegenden Eleganzen am Kontrabass, Sylvain Gontard als feinem Stilisten des Flügelhorns und Laurent Derache am Akkordeon, der diesem Instrument hier auf freie und lyrische Weise neuen Atem einhaucht.

Nach zahlreichen Tourneen und einem zweiten Opus – Canto II – verkündet die Gruppe in diesem CANTO III erneut laut und deutlich eine Instrumentierung, die entschieden auf einen Sound ausgerichtet ist, der die Akustik, die ziselierte Note, die Liebe zur Melodie und zum Chanson, das Zuhören, die Improvisation und die Feinheit der Dynamik bevorzugt. Bei Matthieu Chazarenc öffnet man schnell die Fenster, um eine Dosis Licht zu tanken und den melodischen Jazz, der ihm innewohnt, mit vollen Lungen einzuatmen!

