Une heure, Une oeuvre 8 Place John Stewart de Buchan Châtillon-sur-Indre, 7 octobre 2023, Châtillon-sur-Indre.

Châtillon-sur-Indre,Indre

En prélude à la restauration du château de Châtillon, qui s’annonce comme le « chantier du siècle », les acteurs culturels installés autour de la place ont décidé d’unir leurs forces afin d’enrichir l’offre culturelle de la commune, dans un esprit de valorisation du territoire et de son patrimoine..

2023-10-07 fin : 2023-10-07 . EUR.

8 Place John Stewart de Buchan

Châtillon-sur-Indre 36700 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



As a prelude to the restoration of the Château de Châtillon, which promises to be the « project of the century », the cultural players based around the square have decided to join forces to enrich the commune?s cultural offering, in a spirit of promoting the area and its heritage.

Como preludio a la restauración del castillo de Châtillon, que se perfila como el « proyecto del siglo », los agentes culturales asentados en torno a la plaza han decidido unir sus fuerzas para valorizar la oferta cultural de la ciudad, en un espíritu de promoción de la zona y de su patrimonio.

Im Vorfeld der Restaurierung des Schlosses von Châtillon, die sich als « Baustelle des Jahrhunderts » ankündigt, haben die um den Platz angesiedelten Kulturakteure beschlossen, ihre Kräfte zu bündeln, um das kulturelle Angebot der Gemeinde zu bereichern und so die Region und ihr Erbe aufzuwerten.

