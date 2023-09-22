Concert : Dan beyond the clouds 8 Place Fontaine Couverte Romans-sur-Isère, 22 septembre 2023, Romans-sur-Isère.

Romans-sur-Isère,Drôme

Vendredi 22 septembre au Café Associatif le Passage à 20h30 :

CONCERT Dan beyond the cloud : un voyage aux influences Alternative et Progressive Folk dans une ambiance proche de celle de Jeff Buckley..

8 Place Fontaine Couverte Café Associatif Le Passage

Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Friday September 22 at Café Associatif le Passage, 8.30pm:

CONCERT Dan beyond the cloud: a journey through Alternative and Progressive Folk influences, in an atmosphere reminiscent of Jeff Buckley.

Viernes 22 de septiembre en el Café Associatif le Passage a las 20.30 h:

CONCIERTO Dan beyond the cloud: un viaje a través de las influencias del Folk Alternativo y Progresivo en una atmósfera que recuerda a Jeff Buckley.

Freitag, 22. September im Café Associatif le Passage um 20.30 Uhr :

KONZERT Dan beyond the cloud: Eine Reise mit Einflüssen aus Alternative und Progressive Folk in einer Atmosphäre, die der von Jeff Buckley ähnelt.

