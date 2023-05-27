CONCERT Nu Chanson 8 Place Fontaine Couverte, 27 mai 2023, Romans-sur-Isère.

Romans-sur-Isère,Drôme

CONCERT Nu Chanson

Ce trio drômois offre un spectacle qui fait se frotter le théâtre, le clown et… la chanson ! Et on sait bien que quand on aime le contact, c’est toujours meilleur sans vêtement superflu !.

2023-05-27 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-27 . .

8 Place Fontaine Couverte Café Associatif Le Passage

Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



This trio from the Drôme offers a show that brings together theater, clowning and? song! And we know that when you like contact, it is always better without superfluous clothing!

CONCIERTO Nu Chanson

Este trío de la Drôme ofrece un espectáculo que aúna teatro, clown y… ¡canción! Y sabemos que, cuando gusta el contacto, ¡siempre es mejor sin ropa superflua!

KONZERT Nu Chanson

Dieses Trio aus der Drôme bietet eine Show, in der Theater, Clown und … Chanson aufeinandertreffen! Und wir wissen ja: Wenn man den Kontakt liebt, ist es ohne überflüssige Kleidung immer besser!

Mise à jour le 2023-05-16 par Valence Romans Tourisme