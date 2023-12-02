ATELIER CAILLOUX 8 Place de l’Hôtel de Ville Le Val-d’Ajol, 2 décembre 2023, Le Val-d'Ajol.

Le Val-d’Ajol,Vosges

Atelier cailloux, en famille, avec la participation de Patricia LAMBERT de l’association « Love on the rocks »

8€ d’adhésion familiale MJC + atelier gratuit

Pour les enfants, à partir de 5 ans. Inscription obligatoire. Tout public

Samedi 2023-12-02 14:00:00 fin : 2023-12-02 16:00:00. 8 EUR.

8 Place de l’Hôtel de Ville Salles Les Epinettes 1er étage

Le Val-d’Ajol 88340 Vosges Grand Est



Family pebble workshop with Patricia LAMBERT from the association « Love on the rocks »

8? MJC family membership + free workshop

For children aged 5 and over. Registration required

Taller familiar de guijarros con Patricia LAMBERT de la asociación « Love on the rocks »

8? Abono familiar MJC + taller gratuito

Para niños a partir de 5 años. Inscripción obligatoria

Kieselstein-Workshop für die ganze Familie unter der Leitung von Patricia LAMBERT vom Verein « Love on the rocks »

8? MJC-Familienmitgliedschaft + kostenloser Workshop

Für Kinder ab 5 Jahren. Anmeldung erforderlich

Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par OT REMIREMONT