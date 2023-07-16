CAFÉ-SIGNES 8 Place de la République Ligny-en-Barrois, 16 juillet 2023, Ligny-en-Barrois.

Ligny-en-Barrois,Meuse

Rencontre entre personnes sourdes, malentendantes et entendantes. Moment d’échange en toute convivialité.

Chacun paie sa consommation, aucune autre participation financière n’est demandé.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-07-16 14:30:00 fin : 2023-07-16 17:30:00. 0 EUR.

8 Place de la République Café-restaurant Le Cheval Blanc

Ligny-en-Barrois 55500 Meuse Grand Est



Meeting between deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing people. A convivial moment of exchange.

Everyone pays for their own drinks, no other financial participation is required.

Encuentro entre personas sordas, con discapacidad auditiva y oyentes. Un momento de convivencia e intercambio.

Cada uno paga sus consumiciones, no se requiere ninguna otra participación financiera.

Treffen zwischen gehörlosen, schwerhörigen und hörenden Menschen. Austausch in geselliger Runde.

Jeder zahlt für seinen Konsum, es wird keine weitere finanzielle Beteiligung verlangt.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par OT SUD MEUSE