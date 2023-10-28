CONFÉRENCE SUR LA LIBERATION 8 Place Chevandier Cirey-sur-Vezouze, 28 octobre 2023, Cirey-sur-Vezouze.

Cirey-sur-Vezouze,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Le Général Michel animera une conférence sur la Libération de Cirey-sur-Vezouze à la salle du marché couvert.

Gratuit.

Informations et inscriptions auprès de la médiathèque municipale au 06 08 17 80 50.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-10-28 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-28 . 0 EUR.

8 Place Chevandier Marché couvert

Cirey-sur-Vezouze 54480 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



General Michel will give a talk on the Liberation of Cirey-sur-Vezouze at the covered market hall.

Free admission.

Information and registration with the municipal media library on 06 08 17 80 50.

El General Michel dará una charla sobre la Liberación de Cirey-sur-Vezouze en el vestíbulo cubierto del mercado.

Entrada gratuita.

Información e inscripciones en la mediateca municipal en el 06 08 17 80 50.

General Michel wird im Saal der Markthalle einen Vortrag über die Befreiung von Cirey-sur-Vezouze halten.

Die Teilnahme ist kostenlos.

Informationen und Anmeldungen bei der städtischen Mediathek unter 06 08 17 80 50.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-11 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS