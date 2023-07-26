La tour de Belba – Théâtre jeune public 8 Pl. Aristide Briand Valréas, 26 juillet 2023, Valréas.

Valréas,Vaucluse

Deux nomades, Tohu et Bohu, font escale ici chez vous.

Ils ont à cœur de vous raconter une histoire qu’ils ont inventée à deux. Mais maintenant comment raconter à deux et se partager la parole ?.

2023-07-26 à 10:30:00 ; fin : 2023-07-26 11:40:00. EUR.

8 Pl. Aristide Briand Château de Simiane – Salon d’honneur

Valréas 84600 Vaucluse Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Two nomads, Tohu and Bohu, are stopping off at your home.

They’re eager to tell you a story they’ve invented together. But now, how do you tell a story together, and share the talking?

Dos nómadas, Tohu y Bohu, hacen escala en tu casa.

Quieren contarte una historia que han inventado juntos. Pero, ¿cómo contarla en pareja y compartir las palabras?

Zwei Nomaden, Tohu und Bohu, machen hier bei Ihnen einen Zwischenstopp.

Sie möchten Ihnen eine Geschichte erzählen, die sie sich zu zweit ausgedacht haben. Aber wie erzählt man nun zu zweit und teilt sich das Wort?

Mise à jour le 2023-06-02 par Office de Tourisme Communautaire Pays de Grignan et Enclave des Papes